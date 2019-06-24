Count on these fruits for radiant skin in summer

Advertising

In summers we need to protect ourselves from the harsh UV rays, and other irritants like humidity, dust and pollution. While wrinkles and age spots are inevitable with time, skin ageing may be sped up due to overexposure to the sun, strong soaps, chemicals and poor nutrition. But did you know that fruits can do wonders to your skin in summers when consumed internally and applied topically?

Optimise your nutrition by consuming antioxidant-rich fruits along with a balanced diet. This should provide optimal levels of nutrients that are crucial for radiant skin, including beta carotene, vitamins A and C.

Founder and director at Skinella, Dolly Kumar shares five super fruits that can help one get great skin, this summer.

Blueberries

Who doesn’t like those delicious blueberry cheesecakes, but did you know that along with consuming blueberry, applying it on your face can do wonders? Blueberries contain anti-oxidants that protect you from premature ageing. Applying blueberry on your skin can help cleanse your skin and also help your skin appear fresh. The Vitamin C in it helps produce collagen that strengthens the capillaries under the skin.

Grapefruits

Often revered as the ‘fruit of paradise’, grapefruits are rich in Vitamin A and C, minerals and antioxidants. It promotes overall skin health; helps refresh your skin while making it firm and soft. Furthermore, the potassium present in the grapefruit provides a protective shield against UV rays.

Mandarin orange

Just like grapefruits, mandarin oranges contain high level of Vitamin C which works wonders for the skin, when consumed internally and applied topically. This tangy fruit contains various antioxidants that protect the skin from harsh UV rays and help the skin resist the damage caused by the sun and free radicals. They are also known to help in extracting blackheads. The juice is used to reduce blemishes and treat acne.

Pink guava

Did you know that the soft crushed seeds of pink guava can be a great exfoliating scrub? Guava is a wonder fruit that provides many skin benefits and one such benefit is the ability to provide relief from acne and dark spots. For the treatment of acne and dark spots, add some water to guava leaves and make a fine paste. Apply this paste on the affected area and rinse off with water after a few minutes, and pat with a soft cloth. Repeat the process for a few days to get the results. Besides, pink guava also is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C and antioxidants like carotene and lycopene which helps protect the skin from wrinkles.

Cranberries

Cranberries contain a high percentage of Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5 and antioxidants which helps shield your skin against any harm caused by environmental factors. Cranberries not only cleanse your skin and make it healthy, but also help halt premature aging and treat acne. They have anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties that help to treat acne and blemishes. Moreover, the fruit is rich in vitamin C, which helps scars and marks fade away. The berry reduces the effect of free radicals that are responsible for dull, dry and saggy skin.

While these fruits are useful for your skin health, if you have a persistent skin condition, its a good idea to consult a dermatologist.