Do orgasms lead to glowing, youthful skin? Experts answer

Orgasms are known to decrease stress levels which then reflects on the skin. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Our search for the answer to this very question began when Gigi Engle, a certified sex educator, took to Twitter to share how a study done on 3,500 people found out that if a woman, on average, had three orgasms a week, she would look at least 10 years younger than those who only had two orgasms. Adding, she said, “Other studies prove that female orgasm releases hormones that benefit the skin”.

Researchers studied 3,500 people and found that women who had three 0rgasms a week looked 10 years younger than those who only had two, on average. Other studies prove that female 0rgasm releases hormones that benefit skin…. — Gigi Engle (@GigiEngle) December 4, 2020

In the tweet thread, she also mentioned how, when a woman orgasms, there are numerous hormones like estrogen, dopamine, and oxytocin which release in the body. These, she said, have a multitude of benefits, from helping one with anxiety, repairing skin’s collagen, and boosting radiance.

To know more, indianexpress.com reached out to experts. Here’s what they had to say.

“Orgasms are known to decrease stress levels which, in turn, decrease inflammation in the body. Also, they are known to make one feel happy, which then reflects on the skin as it is believed that skin is a reflection of your mind,” says skin specialist Dr Amoha Bhatia.

She adds, “When we orgasm, there is a rush of blood supply to the skin which makes it glow. This is because there is a sudden supply of oxygen, which further helps the skin to build collagen.”

Agrees, Dr Mukesh Gupta, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Le Nest Hospital Malad, Mumbai. “Orgasms release sex hormones that benefit the skin, like estrogen, which is responsible for maintaining collagen. It is an essential protein that aids the appearance of youthful skin and also has anti-aging effects. It prevents collagen and elastin breakdown, which helps delay the signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkle formation.”

Not only that, “orgasms trigger surges of neurochemicals, oxytocin and prolactin which are powerful relaxant hormones that regulate sleep and induce relaxation. Orgasms enhance physical and mental health, as they release endorphins or feel-good hormones, in the body, proving to be a major mood lifter, thus contributing to your happiness quotient, which in turn reflects on your skin health,” adds Dr Gupta.

Dr Bhatia says “orgasms also increase prolactin in the body. This induces sleep and decreases stress. It has been found that stress-inducing hormone known as cortisol decreases after orgasms”.

When cortisol decreases, it also lowers the overall inflammation and helps in many chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis, rosacea, eczema and other issues. “Increase in oxytocin also decreases the stress and anxiety which makes the skin glow,” adds the skin specialist.

So do orgasms help in restoring skin’s elasticity? Yes, says Dr Bhatia. “Collagen and elastin are the proteins that make up our skin and help in maintaining its elasticity and firmness. They, however, tend to decrease with age. But, when we orgasm, it increases blood circulation and manages stress levels, which in turn increases the production of collagen and elastin, preventing the breakdown of these proteins and helping in their synthesis.”

