Soak up a cosy vibe with these easy home decor tips

Winter is all about warm blankets and cosy corners, and of course a hot cuppa. So why not incorporate a few changes to your regular decor this season and make your home winter-ready? So get set to chase away winter blues and greys with Ankur Shingal, founder, Ansavv, who shares a few simple tips that are sure to add warmth to your abode.

Use vibrant colours

Adding vibrant colours is a good option as it will make your space look bright, whether the sun is out or not. And you can do so in multiple ways — be it with a portion of your wall or by just throwing in some colourful cushions, tablemats, runners or even quilts or bedsheets. Another way is by adding a lively artefact to a corner.

Use your lights differently

We all put fairy lights outside our homes, but how about putting some in a jar or old wine-bottles to brighten up the corners? You can easily paint them using water-based fabric colours and use them to display showpieces creatively.

Add rug to your floor

Adding a rug is also a good way of keeping your home cosy and warm. It makes you feel warm and also gives the space tremendous character and style. It is important to have a comfortable seating arrangement if you are planning a get-together, so place rugs around the sofa and your lonely couch with some puffy cushions to lean on! Try and avoid using synthetic rugs and go for wool rugs/carpet instead. Wool absorbs humidity, keeping the surroundings dry. Wool is dirt and dust mite-resistant.

Glitter all the way

Bring some sparkle into your home by adding glitter in the form of golden/silver cushion covers, small coffee-table runners, platters, sparkling picture frames and even vases. But make sure you don’t go overboard.

Indoor landscaping

Introduce some indoor plants and freshness to your home. You can use rice/fairy lights to make them pop out even in the corner of the room! Few plants are excellent for indoors as they supply good amount of oxygen and grow in any weather condition without regular watering and sunlight, for example, Snake Plant, Spider Plant, Aloe Vera, Money Plant, Bamboo, Yucca, Jasmine, Lavender, and Rubber Plant, etc. You can get metal planters or planter stands for a better look.

Tea-lights and candles

Tea-lights and scented candles are perfect to keep the house vibrant and aromatic. You can pick nice Moroccan holders, metal/wooden tea-light holders or even clear glass can be filled with water and pebbles to leave your candles floating in them. There are a lot of ideas and it totally depends on how much you are willing to innovate. From your dining table to terrace, almost every area can be accentuated with candles!

