Can you guess the cost of Ariana Grande’s massive engagement ring?

Ariana Grande got engaged to Dalton Gomez. (Source: arianagrande/Instagram)

Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, and the singer took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

In some of the pictures that the 27-year-old posted on Instagram, she is seen to be flaunting her massive diamond engagement ring. From the very look of it, one can say that the ring would be expensive — but can you guess how much?

“This sparkler would estimate around $200-300K,” Shannon Delaney-Ron, the director of communications, JamesAllen.com, which deals in diamond bridal jewellery, told Page Six. This means that the ring would be priced between Rs 1,47,43,380 and Rs 2,21,15,070.

Also Read | Ariana Grande’s diamond and pearl engagement ring may have a familial connect

The 7 rings singer’s diamond ring appears to be “an oval diamond, likely around 5-6 carats, offset next to a lustrous pearl on a thin platinum band,” Delaney-Ron was further quoted as saying.

Andrew Brown, CEO, WP Diamonds, was quoted as saying, “This beautiful engagement ring looks to be an elongated 5-carat oval diamond, set at an angle and accented with a pearl. Assuming a high color and clarity combination, a custom ring such as this would retail around $150,000 (Rs 1,10,59,650)-$200,000.”

Ariana was previously engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson but the duo called off their engagement in October 2018.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd