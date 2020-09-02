Cosmetologist shares tips to tighten your skin at home

These simple home remedies will prevent your skin from sagging. (Photo: Getty)

Do you ever find yourself looking at the mirror and holding your skin taut to remember how you looked when your skin was firm? If the answer to that question is yes, you are in the right place. Pooja Nagdev, cosmetologist and founder of Inatur, says, “Skin sagging is one of the main signs of ageing. Our skin has a protein called elastin, and as we age the production of elastin reduces leading to sagging of the skin.”

However, there are numerous other reasons because of which the skin loses its elasticity, including the weakening of connective tissues or sudden weight loss. But worry not; today we have some easy home remedies that will help tighten your skin. These remedies are natural and show long-term effects. But skincare is all about diligence and patience, so give it some time.

Egg white and honey mask

“Egg whites are rich in the protein that triggers the regeneration of new cells that improve skin’s elasticity. Additionally, honey is a powerful antioxidant that provides hydration to your skin,” she said.

All you have to do is take a medium-sized egg and separate the yolk. Add a tablespoon of honey to the egg white. Those who have dry skin can add a tablespoon of olive oil for extra moisture as egg whites can cause dryness. Mix well and apply it to your face and neck. Let it rest for 10 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water. This mask can be used once a week.

Papaya and rice flour

“Papaya is rich in enzymes, vitamin A, C and antioxidants that help tighten sagging skin, while rice flour contains ferulic acid and allantoin which has anti-inflammatory properties” she shared.

For this mask, blend a slice of ripe papaya with the skin. Add a tablespoon of rice flour and lemon juice each. Mix well and apply it to your skin. You can even add rice water to this paste.

Aloe vera gel

Applying aloe vera gel directly from the leaf helps to tighten sagging skin and rejuvenate it. “It contains phytochemicals that soothe the skin, nourish it, and protect it from photodamage and ageing,” said Nagdev.

Moreover, aloe vera gel also works as a natural moisturiser that helps to heal sunburn and tighten the skin. Take an aloe vera leaf, cut it from the middle, scoop out the gel and apply it directly for 5-10 minutes. You can do this every day before going to sleep at night.

Will you be trying these remedies at home this week?

