Winter skincare: Tips from a cosmetic surgeon on how you can take care of your skin at home

These simple tips can make a significant difference. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

When it comes to the skin, the harsh weather can be quite unforgiving. That is why it is necessary you switch your skincare routine to cope with the colder months ahead.

One needs to keep in mind that skincare is not just about applying the best products, but also about taking care of your body internally. Dr Geeta Grewal, a cosmetic surgeon shares some key points; read on.

Stick to the basics from your kitchen

Dr Grewal suggests you start with the basics. “Keep yourself hydrated with warm sips of apple orange cinnamon star anise, and honey concoction or your favourite warm soups.”

For your cleanser, choose a hydrating soap-free variant. If you want to treat your skin on weekends, stick to the kitchen basics. “Morning face packs comprising aloe vera gel, honey, milk and glycerine, will make for a soothing, hydrating, calming experience that you can indulge in once or twice a week.” This winter season, ditch manufactured skincare products. “Papaya, pineapple, spinach are great for mild exfoliation to get the dead sticky clumping cells off your skin; these improve texture and tone, as well,” Dr Grewal says.

One of the most important factors is to consider “using lukewarm water for washing your skin”, because “hot and steamy baths may be relaxing, but they strip the healthy oils off the skin, making the skin barrier weak and irritated”. Add extra virgin coconut oil to your routine for a soft massage or to remove your makeup. Coconut oil is loaded with antioxidants and essential fatty acids to nourish your skin. Apply after shower on your damp skin for better absorption, she suggests.

Add skin or facial oils

“Winter season is the time to introduce skin oils to your daily skin routine. These natural oils give your skin targeted cellular nutrients for effective skin cell function while hydrating your skin at the same time,” explains the doctor.

Before you go on to add the same, understand the art of layering your skincare products. “First apply a lightweight moisturiser, which either contains vitamin C or vitamin E, along with ferulic acid,” she says.

Once that is applied, it is time to protect the skin barrier and form a moisturising shield to lock the hydration, while controlling inflammation, and thereby keeping pigmentation issues in check. “Use skin oils picked with grape seed oil, rose-hip oil, extra virgin coconut oil, extra virgin avocado oil, extra virgin sesame oil, or extra virgin walnut oil,” adds the doctor.

It is important to remember whenever you introduce a new product to your skin, always step up slowly after taking a test patch behind your ear lobe. “I would recommend you introduce these oils in the morning on fresh, clean skin; leave it on for 20-30 minutes. Do a gentle firm up stroke massage for 10-15 minutes; wipe off extra oil by dabbing gently with a soft skin tissue.”

