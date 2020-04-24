Vidya Balan converts a blouse into mask; watch video

Are you making your masks at home? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram) Are you making your masks at home? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

At the beginning of the month, office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government issued a manual which detailed how to make home-made masks. Since then several celebrities have put up videos to guide us through the process. Recently, Vidya Balan also shared a video showing how one can easily make a mask at home, and all you need to have is a clean cloth. In her case, she took a blouse piece and two rubber bands. And your homemade mask will be ready in a jiffy.

She started the video by saying that there is a dire need of masks owing to the recent pandemic, as there is a worldwide crunch of it. But we can make things easier for ourselves by making them at home. She then showed how to do it.

“Ek purani sari ko kaat kar bahut saare masks ban sakte hain,” she wrote.

Prior to this, actor Ronit Roy also showed how to use t-shirts as masks.

“A lot of people are saying that they are unable to buy a mask because of its unavailability in the market and in such conditions, how do they keep themselves safe from the coronavirus pandemic. As per the guidelines of the government, we are asked to cover our mouth, eyes, ears and eyes. They have also asked us to not touch our face to stay safe. So, here I will tell you how to use a t-shirt as a mask.” He then went on to show how to make a mask using just a t-shirt.

“Simple way to wear a protective mask! Be safe y’all,” he captioned the video.

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

Are you making your masks at home?

