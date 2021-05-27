Coronavirus is topmost worry of two in three urban Indians, reveals survey

As per a survey, urbans Indians see coronavirus as the biggest worry right now. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The coronavirus pandemic is the topmost worry of at least two in three urban Indians (66 per cent), a 21 per cent increase in worry levels over April 2021, says a new survey.

According to the May 2021 wave of the Ipsos What Worries the World monthly survey, unemployment stayed at the second position with 44 per cent of urban Indians worrying about it (no change over April); while healthcare moved up to emerge as India’s third-largest worry with 30 per cent urban Indians worrying about it, showing an increase of 13 per cent over April.

Financial/political corruption was the fourth worry (24 per cent) as it dropped by 11 per cent over April, while poverty and social Inequality (21 per cent) was the fifth biggest worry.

The 28-countries Global Advisor survey was conducted between April 23 and May 7, 2021, via the Ipsos Online Panel system among 19,070 adults aged 18-74 in Canada, Israel, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey and the United States, and 16-74 in all 21 other countries.

As per the survey, at least 1 in 2 (48%) urban Indians believe the country is on the wrong track, while 52% urban Indians believe the country is moving in the right direction – “while we see polarised views, notably from April there has been an 11% drop in optimism – when 63% urban Indians believed the country was moving in the right direction,” it read.

Global citizens, however, continue to be gloomy with 65 per cent believing their country is on the wrong track.

The survey showed that Saudi Arabia (88 per cent) and Australia (62 per cent) believe their country is moving in the right direction and are the “most optimistic markets”.

“We are seeing a major drop in optimism in May over April. The sudden surge in coronavirus infections put our health infrastructure in a tizzy and India was put in a crisis-like situation with a shortage of beds, oxygen and drugs, leading to high mortality rates. It has shown our helplessness and staved off the confidence of most citizens in our ability to handle crisis. Help from friendly countries and lockdowns have to some extent helped in diffusing the situation but the battle is far from over. It has been a tough period for the country,” said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India

He went on to express how health infrastructure upgradation, possibly in anticipation for a third wave, and picking up the pace of vaccination are the obvious measures, “but the drastic fall in optimism can only be arrested by some confidence-building measures”. “This degree of pessimism was not observed during the first wave and will only make it difficult for consumer sentiment and demand to improve,” he added.

The survey also highlighted that Colombia (91 per cent), Peru (83 per cent) and Argentina (81 per cent) believe their country is on the wrong track and these markets are the highest in pessimism.

However, the “Global Country Average” reflects the average result for all the countries where the survey was conducted. The survey results have not been adjusted to the population size of each country and are not intended to suggest a total result, mentioned the survey.