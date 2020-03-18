Should you be going to the salon right now? Find out

A stylist must always clean their hands after they are done with a customer. This is a safe and hygienic practice, which is more important now than ever before. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) A stylist must always clean their hands after they are done with a customer. This is a safe and hygienic practice, which is more important now than ever before. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

To answer this question would be to simply say ‘no’. No, it is not advisable to visit the salon right now, because it will really negate everything that social distancing is trying to achieve. We are facing a time when it is best if we do not come in close proximity with another person, so as to minimise the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus, or receiving it.

We all know that the work in beauty parlours entails coming into physical contact with people. This is dangerous for both parties. Which is why, unless absolutely necessary, do not make a parlour appointment — least of all for procedures like manicure, pedicure and haircut.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) warns that the virus can survive on surfaces for a long period. So, even if someone is not coughing/sneezing near you, it is highly possible that you can contract the infection by touching tables, chairs, and then your eyes, nose or mouth. Which is why, it is important for salons to exercise caution and hygiene measures should they choose to stay open.

* Communicate to your patrons that you would appreciate if they do not cough or sneeze when they are near someone, or to cover their mouths when they are doing so. Ideally, if they are not feeling okay, they should cancel the appointment and stay at home.

* It is imperative that beauty parlours do some extra cleaning and disinfecting. No client would want to walk into a parlour that is visibly dirty, and where they do not clean up after they are done with another customer.

* A stylist must always clean their hands after they are done with a customer. This is a safe and hygienic practice, which is more important now than ever before.

* When wiping their hands dry, it is better that they use eco-friendly paper than towels that are repeatedly used.

For customers

* It is important that you realise the importance of self-isolation and social distancing right now. As mentioned earlier, unless it is absolutely necessary, do not make an appointment. Skip going to the parlour if you are particularly feeling under the weather of late.

* If at all you have to go, wear a mask so you do not risk spreading the virus to someone else.

* Remember that the beautician/parlour staff is only doing their job, and that it is your responsibility, too, to exercise some precaution.

* Insist on hygiene and ensure that your stylist washes their hands before touching your hair or face, and after they are done with you.

* If possible, get your own robe instead of putting on one handed over by the salon staff. It is better to not take the risk, since you may never be sure of who may have worn it before you, if it has been washed properly, if it has been washed at all, etc.

Self grooming

Now, more than ever, you can work on self-grooming. There are many DIY techniques to try at home. Do not get too experimental, though, and ideally wait for a few days till you are told otherwise.

