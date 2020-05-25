Coronavirus: Are you disinfecting your furniture properly?

Ensure you are disinfecting your furniture properly. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure you are disinfecting your furniture properly. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

As per reports, the novel coronavirus can live up to four days on wooden surfaces and five days on metal surfaces. Health experts recommend frequent cleaning of touched surfaces with disinfectants to reduce the risk of spreading infection. Most household disinfectants are effective on hard surfaces such as counters, tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, taps and sinks, while thorough handwashing, proper usage of masks and hand sanitisers ensure personal protection. However, if you are wondering what more you can do to keep your home furniture virus-free, here are some simple steps shared by QuikrBazaar.

Start with vacuum-cleaning upholstered surfaces

Upholstery fabric is usually colour-fast and can be washed with detergent. Organic solvents, however, should be tested on an inconspicuous spot before use.

To disinfect surfaces, use a spray-on

Make a homemade disinfectant comprising a two-to-one ratio of 60 to 90 per cent rubbing isopropyl alcohol to water. You can also mix seven grams of bleaching powder to one litre of water to make an effective disinfectant.

How to disinfect properly?

*Hold the bottle six to eight inches from the furniture and spray the piece until it is covered with a light mist. For metallic surfaces like door handles, security locks, and keys, alcohol can be used to wipe as bleach is not suitable. Do not wipe off the disinfectant solution from the surface; let it dry on its own.

*Work in sections. Spray the solution onto the furniture and wipe the area with a dampened cloth to sanitise the surface. If it gets too wet or too dirty, squeeze out the cloth as you go along. Allow the sofa to air-dry while you move on to cleaning cushions.

Ensure nook and corners of the house are disinfected regularly. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure nook and corners of the house are disinfected regularly. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*If the cleaning label permits, remove the cushion covers and put them in the washing machine. If you do not have removable cushion covers, use the cleaning spray to clean them too. Allow them to dry completely before placing them back on the couch.

*Wipe down tabletops, end tables, wooden arms and other hard surfaces of your furniture with a cloth soaked in the homemade disinfectant to sanitise them. The surface should stay wet for at least a minute to fully disinfect the piece. Wipe down surfaces more frequently if someone in your house is sick. Otherwise, once or twice a week is fine. Be extra careful with furniture having multiple coats of finish as it can be damaged by repeated application of

harsh detergents or alcohol-based disinfectants. So ensure you do not go overboard with disinfecting such sensitive surfaces.

*Wear disposable or washable gloves, and open windows to improve ventilation when using cleaning and disinfecting products.

*When the job is done, clean your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If your hands are not visibly dirty, an alcohol-based hand sanitiser that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol could also be used.

*Sunshine and clean air can work wonders, and the ultraviolet rays kill a lot of other bacteria and germs. Keep your movable furniture in the sun for a few hours to get rid of any foul smell. Make sure you don’t keep any wooden furniture in the sun for long hours to avoid any fading or discolouration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd