How the pandemic popularised DIY skin and hair care

Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor and Bhagyashree, among several others, have been posting DIY face pack ideas on Instagram. (kareenakapoor/Instagram, bhagyashree/Instagram)

While being away from the shooting floor amid the coronavirus-led lockdown, several Bollywood celebrities not only captured their audience’s interest by sharing their kitchen chronicles and easy-to-follow recipes but also introduced and popularised DIY self-care videos. If you are a regular social media user, you would have already seen actors like Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Bhagyashree, among many others sharing their go-to DIY hacks for skin, hair, or immunity, on Instagram. And the trend still continues.

Through the videos, we got a sneak peek into these actors’ beauty routine, perhaps fuelling aspirations in many of us to copy what they do to get great skin and hair. More importantly, the hacks comprised ingredients that are usually available in all Indian kitchens — from coffee powder to onion and amla — making them sustainable, cost-effective tips and tricks that literally anybody could try.

DIY self-care trends are not new. Beauty bloggers have been advocating for the same on their YouTube and Instagram channels for some years now. “You do not really have to buy a special product, all you need are some common kitchen ingredients for hair or skincare. And these ingredients are always there at home which only makes it more convenient,” Ahmedabad-based beauty blogger Vandana Goswami, 31, told indianexpress.com. With more than 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, Goswami has been getting nearly 500-600 queries at a time regarding DIY self-care methods. On her page, the queries are mostly season-based she said. “So, there are people who ask me about homemade packs for preventing hairfall during monsoon, or skincare tips for winter,” she said.

While being at home during the lockdown, people finally had some time to spare which they could dedicate to self-care. And with limited or no access to shops, homemade hacks turned out to be feasible, more than anything else, which explains why beauty bloggers encountered a surge in their viewers’ interest in all-natural-self-care. Nidhi Pandya, a 39-year-old Ayurveda blogger based in New York, said, “There has been a tremendous interest since the pandemic. Firstly, with the pandemic and the crash of the conventional medical system, the world realised that the current system does not have all the answers. It brought a lot of people to a pause for the very first time to look at their health and realise that they needed to take control.”

The lockdown also gave people the opportunity and time to dive deep into digital content, as health experts kept emphasising on holistic wellness. “The creators had time to teach and create content, and seekers had time to seek. This brought people to Ayurveda,” Pandya, who has 20.6k followers on Instagram, said.

“Homemade ideas have many benefits. Often, they can be made with items from your own kitchen making them easily accessible, cheaper and you have the benefit of knowing exactly what ingredients are going into the product. No preservatives need to be added to boost shelf life and these natural products are most importantly extremely effective,” New York-based Ayurveda blogger duo Suchita Kothari and Hansa Melvan, with 5,591 followers on Instagram, added.

Read| Blackheads? Try this super easy DIY face mask

Capitalising on the trend, 22-year-old Namrata (name changed) from Ludhiana, who swears by organic products, created an Instagram account during the lockdown in May 2020, to share her take on DIY organic skincare, and already has about 650 followers. “I made this page in the hope of posting for myself. With time, I started getting a lot of DM’s with requests of posting about a certain DIY for different skin types. Many of the followers have tried the DIYs I have suggested and they tell me how they love it,” she said.

Among the DIY trends, Korean skincare has been gaining a lot of attention. “A lot of the followers had asked me how the routine goes and what products are the best, or if they have simple concerns like under eye, acne, etc,” she said. Among other queries she received were ways to brighten underarms or knees or how to make a specific face mask.

In case of Pandya, on the other hand, followers have mostly sought advice on simple hair masks for hair loss and graying, hair oils, skin masks as well as treatment for ‘maskne‘ (mask acne).

With online market portals and shops gradually resuming services in the latter half of the year, the trend reflected in the sale of branded organic products as well. Even among Ayurveda products, people have been mostly purchasing essential self-care products rather than cosmetics or whitening creams, said Shrey Jain, co-founder, Alphavedic Corporation LLP. Among these are onion oil and onion shampoo, to name a few.

Read| Easy DIY masks to solve all your hair issues

Talking about how enquiries have increased of late, Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist and founder, Inatur, an organic beauty brand, told indianexpress.com, “Throughout the pandemic, people have been reading about such things online; there are a lot of people, from Ayurvedic doctors and practitioners, and DIY content creators who talk about organic products. And that has definitely had a big impact.”

People are now more aware of what product they are exactly using, she said. For instance, Inatur is working on relaunching one of their nose cleansing products now that people have been sending queries for it. “Earlier they would mostly buy coconut oil or almond oil or sesame oil. Now, even if they are buying sesame oil, they need to know if it is made of black or white sesame seeds because both have different properties Any product that involves cleansing or detoxification is attracting people, including kapur and bringraj oil, Nagdev said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.