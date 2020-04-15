Coronavirus outbreak: Masaba Gupta is latest designer to produce non-surgical masks

Masaba revealed that masks the will be made from fabric initially meant for garments. (File Photo) Masaba revealed that masks the will be made from fabric initially meant for garments. (File Photo)

Owing to the present crisis, all operations have been suspended at designer Masaba Gupta‘s label, Masaba. Instead, they will be producing non-surgical masks now. Sharing the news on Instagram, the designer mentioned that these will be made from fabric initially meant for garments and that the production will take place at one of their vendor’s facility. She also assured that the team will be taken care of and paid.

This was her full statement: “Changing gears for some time. In the wake of the current pandemic and lockdown across the country, all operations at the House of Masaba came to a halt. While the damage that this will do is immeasurable at this point, my hope is to keep my chin up by doing my bit to help my country instead in this time.

We have started the production of non-surgical masks for donation at a production facility keeping all hygiene and safety standards in mind. These masks are washable & reusable. The masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, at one of our production vendors. The team is small — with 3 workers who live at this same facility in quarantine and we are making sure the workers are being paid, and are taken care of.”

Masaba is the latest to join the line of designers making such an exception in light of the present scenario. Prior to this, designer Anita Dongre had made a similar statement announcing her label will 7,000 masks every week.

“Ever since lockdown measures came into place, we have been finding ways to contribute meaningfully to safety efforts amid the current pandemic. These efforts have now been green-lit. Starting this week, 24 of our women employees from two of our community tailoring units in Charoti and Dhanevari have offered their services in creating protective face masks to meet the needs of the community at large. All social distancing norms and hygiene measures will be followed during this time,” she informed in an Instagram post. They will be able to create up to 7,000 masks each week for distribution to NGOs, village residents, individuals and hospitals,” read her official statement.

Anita has also set up a Rs 1.5 crore fund to help smaller vendors in respect to unforeseen medical emergencies at this time.

