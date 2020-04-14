Coronavirus outbreak: Designer Anita Dongre will create up to 7,000 masks each week

The ace designer made the announcement on Instagram. (Source: File Photo) The ace designer made the announcement on Instagram. (Source: File Photo)

After announcing a medical fund of Rs 1.5 crore to support their smaller vendors, self-employed artisans and partners who do not have medical insurance or coverage to prepare for health emergencies arising from COVID-19, House of Anita Dongre has announced the production of cloth masks for distribution to contribute further in the fight against coronavirus. After receiving adequate permissions from government authorities, production of these masks has begun in two of the five rural village centres that were initiated in collaboration with the Maharashtra state government four years ago, starting with Charoti.

“Ever since lockdown measures came into place, we have been finding ways to contribute meaningfully to safety efforts amid the current pandemic. These efforts have now been green-lit. Starting this week, 24 of our women employees from two of our community tailoring units in Charoti and Dhanevari have offered their services in creating protective face masks to meet the needs of the community at large. All social distancing norms and hygiene measures will be followed during this time,” she informed in an Instagram post. They will be able to create up to 7,000 masks each week for distribution to NGOs, village residents, individuals and hospitals, read their official statement.

Fears around COVID19 are escalating each day and with masks becoming compulsory to wear in Maharashtra, the supply has struggled to catch up with demand. “The women in these village centres will be working under strict social distancing and hygiene protocols to produce these masks and distribute them. Every one of us must do everything within our power to stop the spread of this virus and keep as many people as we can safe. The production of reusable masks is one step in that direction,” commented fashion designer and chief creative officer of House of Anita Dongre.

“Made of cotton, these reusable masks will use fabric that was originally purchased for the production of clothes for The House of Anita Dongre and other brands. These protective masks while being reusable are also washable and sustainable. At the request of the local hospital in Palgarh, the team will also make special disposable masks for doctors, nurses and hospital staff.”

The company clarified that there is no end goal right now- “As long as people need masks they will be produced and distributed,” mentioned Anita Dongre. This is the company’s second initiative to fight COVID19 after setting up a Rs 1.5 crore fund to cover smaller vendors and self-employed artisans arising from previously unforeseen medical emergencies at this time.

