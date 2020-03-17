In isolation? Make your home time productive

Begin by sorting out the winter clothes. Take a chunk out and keep them aside for laundry. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Begin by sorting out the winter clothes. Take a chunk out and keep them aside for laundry. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced many people to self-isolate themselves to alleviate the risk of the spreading of the virus. As a result, many are finding themselves at home, truly bored, not knowing what to make of their time. After all, how much of Netflix can you consume without feeling guilty about how you are simply whiling your time away? While most people are working from within the safety of their residence, they are still looking for ways to squeeze in more productive hours, given that there is now more flexibility.

If you are of them, know that there are, actually, many things that you can do and not get bored. Things you may have otherwise considered procrastinating. Recently, actor Deepika Padukone had shared a post on Instagram, wherein she said she has been using this time to clean her wardrobe.

View this post on Instagram Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷 #cleaning #wardrobe A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Mar 15, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

With the spring season already here, you can do some spring cleaning and better arrange your wardrobe. Begin by sorting out the winter clothes. Take a chunk out and keep them aside for laundry. You can do this over a week until all your winter clothes have been cleaned and arranged well. Remember, you will not be needing them for another year. So, it is a good idea to get done with this task, now that you have the time.

Social distancing gives you a lot of time to self reflect and stay grounded. It makes you observe things inside your own house that you may have previously ignored. And with health professionals insisting you maintain personal hygiene, and keep your surroundings clean, it would now be a good time to deep-clean and disinfect your house. Remember that the virus has been known to stay viable on unclean surfaces, as well. So, now that you have the time, clean all kinds of surfaces, especially the visibly-dirty ones, and then disinfect them with with chemicals to reduce the risk of the infection spreading.

Not going back and forth between home and your place of work can make you save a lot of time. You can use these hours to finally take that online course you have been meaning to take. It can be to learn a new language, for instance. So what if you are not able to plan that dream vacation to Spain right now? In the near future, when things will get back to normal, that Spanish lesson will actually come handy.

When you are done with the day’s work, you can assume the role of a baker and prepare the finest dessert for the family. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When you are done with the day’s work, you can assume the role of a baker and prepare the finest dessert for the family. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Learn to bake, finally! If you have been dilly-dallying on the idea, now is actually the time to get kneading and baking. When you are done with the day’s work, you can assume the role of a baker and prepare the finest dessert for the family. It is a great way to fight cabin fever, and to ensure you are mentally sound and creative, too. Read up the recipe books, or look for something online.

Find out if you have a green thumb. Tend to your plants, work on your gardening skills. Sit down and finish the book that you have been delaying. Now is a good time to clear the reading backlog, too.

When you are done with the day’s work, sit down with a family member and spend some time talking to them, especially children and the elderly. Talk about anything except the ongoing global health crisis, because you would not want to unnecessarily create panic inside the house. Remember, your physical well-being depends on your mental health, too. And the World Health Organisation (WHO) and mental health professionals have been saying that the situation can trigger anxiety in people; even those who have, until now, been in sound mental state. So, no matter what, prioritise your health and rely on credible sources of information, only.

