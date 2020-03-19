Stuck at home? Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo and others have a message for you; see video

The video is intended to boost the morale of the people. (File Photo) The video is intended to boost the morale of the people. (File Photo)

Post the outbreak of the coronavirus, people all over the world have been advised social distancing and self quarantining. And while news of more people testing positive is pouring in and it is becoming hard to stay positive, some celebrities including Gal Gadot, Zoe Kravitz, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sia, Amy Adams, Ashley Benson, Jimmy Fallon and others have recorded videos of themselves singing John Lennon’s famous song, Imagine. It clearly is intended to boost the morale of people all over the globe.

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, Ashley Benson and lot of famous singing “Imagine” on this critical times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xCdoX8PMrC — pam 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@sidetolaufer) March 19, 2020

As of now, the fourth case of casualty has been recorded in India. On Thursday, the number of positive cases in India spiked to 173. In Chhattisgarh, the first case was recorded while fresh cases were documented in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh. However, China, which was the epicenter, has not recorded any new local cases since Thursday. The virus has spread to 140 countries and as per a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University, it has infected 2.22 lakh and killed over 9,000 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today to inform them about the steps they are taking and the precautions we might have to take. Among others, it has been strongly advised to wash hands repeatedly and not touch one’s face as preventive measures against the virus.

