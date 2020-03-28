Amid coronavirus pandemic, Earth Hour today from 8.30pm to 9.30pm; all you need to know

As per WWF India’s Earth Hour Kit at As per WWF India’s Earth Hour Kit at http://www.earthhour.in , there are many things that people can do while being at home. (Source: File/Reuters)

Even as the world battles the novel coronavirus which continues to claim lives, Earth Hour, observed annually on the last Saturday of March, will still be celebrated this year today, albeit digitally. With public events cancelled due to the pandemic, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is encouraging people to switch off the lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm as per their local time. The idea is to refrain from the use of non-essential lighting to save energy in a symbolic call for environmental protection.

People from across the world have been urged to join the climate movement from their homes via a digital livestream. With impactful social media challenges, WWF India is also urging people to pledge to protect the planet and its invaluable biodiversity.

Tipped as the world’s “largest grassroots movement for climate change” by its organisers, the movement has gained significant appeal throughout the globe in a span of 12 years after it was first observed in Sydney, Australia in 2007.

As per WWF India’s Earth Hour kit at http://www.earthhour.in, there are many things that people can do while being at home, besides switching off non-essential lights and posting switch-off pictures on social media.

As the world finds itself in these difficult times, we’re inspired and uplifted by how people are staying connected. Join us this #EarthHour as we act in solidarity with millions worldwide to switch off at home at 8.30pm and raise our voice for our planet https://t.co/XABxkY9DdC pic.twitter.com/9dtJv6vWgO — Earth Hour Official (@earthhour) March 28, 2020

People are encouraged to take up the Give Up pledge by posting what they would give up to reduce their carbon footprint, and as a result be the ‘voice for the planet’. This includes a pledge to give up single use plastics or paper wastage or water wastage or food wastage.

For the specially created Earth Hour track by Grammy award composer, Ricky Kej, participants have been asked to take up the ‘Step-up for the planet challenge’ where they can come up with innovative dance moves.

Are you a ‘Give Up Warrior’? WWF is urging citizens to acquaint themselves with special ‘Give Up’ characters created by WWF to “awaken the planet superhero in everyone”.

There is also an Earth Hour quiz that can be taken up.

Show your support tomorrow and switch off for nature from your home! // 28 March 2020 // 8:30pm your local time. // #Connect2Earth Together we can put a stop to nature loss and pledge for the planet https://t.co/qcpTF4xzmo — WWF 🐼 (@WWF) March 27, 2020

Ravi Singh, secretary general and CEO, WWF India, said in a statement, “These are challenging times and WWF India stands united with the country and the world in our resolve to fight the spread of the Covid19 virus and protect our planet and people. We believe this is the time when the importance and linkage of nature and biodiversity to our existence and well-being reaffirms itself. Let us use this time to reflect on how we can GIVEUP wasteful consumption to give back to nature and people. We urge you to observe Earth Hour from the safety of your homes and stay safe!”

So, all set to take up the Earth Hour challenge?

