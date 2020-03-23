Are you working from home? Here are some must-knows, and dos and don’ts

If you are working from home, it is essential that you stay disciplined about it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you are working from home, it is essential that you stay disciplined about it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The ongoing global health crisis has forced many of us to stay put in our house. But, the work cannot stop. As such, an overwhelming majority of people are working from home. Now, it is one thing to wake up every morning and go to office, and another thing to sit in front of the laptop, half groggy and half dishevelled.

If you are working from home, it is essential that you stay disciplined about it. Remember, it is still your job and your are still expected to meet deadlines. At the same time, you also have to be conscious about your health. Just because you do not have to show up anywhere, does not mean you stay up late and mess with your sleep cycle.

Here are some basic dos and don’ts for you; read on.

* When you log in for the day, make sure you tell your manager and your colleagues about it. This is to let them know you are remote accessing, and are available.

* Make sure you have a proper working space that is free of any and all clutter. Make sure it is clean, because you would want to enjoy working under hygienic conditions.

* Do not forget to take regular breaks. Remember that even though you are at home, you are still working. And just like how you do in office, pull away from your system and do something else instead, like talking to a family member. Do not watch the TV; it could be a huge distraction.

* While you take a break, remember to respect meal times, too. Eating mustn’t stop. A change of place can take some adjustment time. But during that time, you must be conscious of what and how much you are eating.

* Don’t binge-eat. As mentioned earlier, you have to be respectful of your body. Stay away from unhealthy snacks and food products.

* Drink water — lots of it. The key to good health lies in keeping yourself hydrated. As such, it is important that you listen to your body. It is natural for people to feel less thirsty, given that there is less movement and hardly any going on. But still, drinking water is a must. Just like food, this, too, must not be skipped.

* Find your productive hours, and work to your fullest potential during those hours. If waking up early and getting started is your thing, then prepare a schedule accordingly.

Remember there is no right or wrong way of working from home. Most organisations only want you to generate good output under flexible working conditions. So, it is on you on how you find your productivity, and how you stay in the pink of health during such trying times, too.

