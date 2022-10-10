A ‘slimmed down’ coronation ceremony for King Charles in 2023 with fewer attendees; know more

In keeping with the traditions while also considering the modern ways in which the monarchy ought to run, King Charles III will have a toned down version of a coronation ceremony next year in June 2023, as he will turn 74 years and become the oldest monarch in British history to take the throne.

According to an Independent report — with the end of the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 in September this year — officials have started to plan for the ceremony for King Charles, the late monarch’s first-born son, who has officially already been declared as the new monarch.

This will come after almost 70 years; the last coronation ceremony was held for the queen on June 2, 1953, when she was 27.

Charles, it is being reported, will have a more ‘slimmed down’ version of the coronation in keeping with the current climate in the UK, unlike his mother, whose ceremony was grand and televised. As such, the new king will have a much less extravagant ceremony with a smaller guest list, too.

According to reports, the king is likely to be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on June 3, 2023, along with his wife Camilla, the queen consort. Per the Independent report, Charles is “very aware” of the cost of living crisis impacting people in the UK, which is why he has decided to have a toned down ceremony.

A royal family source was quoted as telling Daily Mirror that the event “will be shorter, smaller and less expensive” than the queen’s. “The king is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long-held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world.”

According to reports, the coronation ceremony will only last an hour or so, as opposed to the queen’s that lasted more than three hours. While hers was attended by as many as 8,251 guests, Charles’ coronation will have just 2,000 people, according to Mail on Sunday. Some rituals will be made redundant, too, so as to save time.

Additionally, the coronation ceremony will also have more relaxed dress codes with lounge suits or morning suits, as opposed to ceremonial robes made with “crimson velvet and ermine”. There is unlikely to be any kind of outfit change for the king.

Interestingly, according to the Independent report, the coronation will also be more religiously and culturally diverse and inclusive, with plans of including a “multi-faith congregation composed of Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Buddhist figures”.

This one will be televised, too.

