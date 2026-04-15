The coriander potli: Expert explains the viral hack for a blocked nose

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Coriander seeds, often used in cooking and traditional medicine, have been praised for their potential health benefits. But if the internet is to be believed, there is more to them as they are claimed to be a great remedy for a blocked nose and breathing issues due to a cold and cough.
All you need to do is roast some coriander seeds in a pan and then place them on a piece of tissue paper. Now, roll the tissue paper and smell the seeds; this is claimed to help relieve congestion in the airways.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Karuna Malhotra, an aesthetic physician and cosmetologist at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, said coriander seeds help with respiratory support. “Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, coriander may help relax the muscles of the airways, making breathing easier,” said Dr Malhotra.
The essential oils found in coriander seeds, particularly linalool, have been shown to possess antimicrobial properties that can aid in clearing mucus and phlegm from the respiratory tract. “This can be beneficial for those suffering from congestion or respiratory conditions. Additionally, coriander seeds may help reduce inflammation in the airways, potentially providing relief for individuals with asthma or other respiratory issues,” added Dr Malhotra.
Incorporating coriander seeds into your diet can be simple. “Apart from roasting and smelling them in the form of a potli, add them to soups, stews, or spice blends. You can also brew coriander seed tea by steeping crushed seeds in hot water,” suggested Dr Malhotra.
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While coriander seeds may offer supportive benefits, they should not replace conventional treatments for severe conditions, cautioned Dr Malhotra. “Always consult with a healthcare professional before significantly changing your diet or treatment plan. Overall, coriander seeds can be a flavourful addition to a balanced diet that promotes overall wellness, including respiratory health,” said Dr Malhotra.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.