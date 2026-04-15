The coriander potli: Expert explains the viral hack for a blocked nose

Coriander seeds, often used in cooking and traditional medicine, have been praised for their potential health benefits. But if the internet is to be believed, there is more to them as they are claimed to be a great remedy for a blocked nose and breathing issues due to a cold and cough.

All you need to do is roast some coriander seeds in a pan and then place them on a piece of tissue paper. Now, roll the tissue paper and smell the seeds; this is claimed to help relieve congestion in the airways.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.