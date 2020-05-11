From reducing fine lines to treating dry lips: The many beauty benefits of coriander

All set to include coriander in your beauty regime? (Source: Thinkstock Images) All set to include coriander in your beauty regime? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Did you know that all parts of the coriander, which is a powerhouse of magnesium and iron, are edible? Also known as cilantro or dhania, coriander not only aids the dietary process but is also packed with numerous beauty benefits. So if you are someone who is eager to add this herb to your beauty routine, then scroll below to know more.

Reduces pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles

Enriched with vitamin A, it helps hydrate the skin and deal with saggy skin and wrinkles. Not only that, it also helps get rid of pigmentation. The best remedy for this is to apply a coriander face pack twice a week. All you have to do is make coriander paste and mix it with half a teaspoon of aloe vera gel. Apply it for 15 minutes and rinse off with cool water.

Coriander has vitamin C which helps fight radicals and drives out the dirt and gunk. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Coriander has vitamin C which helps fight radicals and drives out the dirt and gunk. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

These home remedies can take care of wrinkles around the neck; find out

Detoxifies the skin

Coriander has vitamin C which helps fight radicals and drive out the dirt and gunk. Its natural antibacterial and antiseptic qualities help soothe and calm down the skin. Just clean your face and apply a paste of coriander leaves mixed with tomato and lemon juice, and a bit of multani mitti. Apply it for 10 minutes and wash.

Works great as an exfoliator

Coriander seeds act great as a scrub, so why purchase one from the market? The scrub effectively removes dead skin cells without giving your skin micro-tears. Not only that, its vitamins also restore the skin’s elasticity. Mix the coriander paste with grounded oats and an egg white and apply it on your face. Once dry, clean it using a warm towel.

Quarantine beauty tips: Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face packs

Treats dry lips

Ran out of lip balm? Don’t worry, this herb has you covered. Not only does it keep your lips supple, but also helps remove the layer of dead skin cells. All you have to do is mix a teaspoon of lemon juice with 2 teaspoons of coriander paste, apply it overnight and you will notice a difference!

Chapped lips? Make your own lip balm at home

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd