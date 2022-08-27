scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Skincare alert: Dietary dos and don’ts to control rosacea naturally

According to dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi, the skin condition is often caused by external factors such as exposure to sunlight, hot or cold temperatures, strong winds, hot baths, intense exercise, and stress

rosaceaRosacea is an inflammatory condition that causes red, inflamed patches or dry flushed skin. (Photo: Pixabay)

Rosacea is an inflammatory condition that causes red, inflamed patches or dry flushed skin. According to Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, the skin condition is often caused by external factors such as exposure to sunlight, hot or cold temperatures, strong winds, hot baths, intense exercise, and stress. Additionally, what you eat can also be a reason behind developing rosacea.

“There are many foods and drinks that trigger the inflammatory responses brought on by the condition, such as flare-ups, redness, dilated blood vessels, and thickening of the skin,” Dr Kiran wrote on Instagram.

Sharing the following food dos and don’t to prevent rosacea, the expert wrote, “So, here are some quick tips for eating right to prevent rosacea.

Food items that can help control rosacea

Fresh fruits

An important aspect of treating rosacea with food is to remember to pick foods with anti-inflammatory properties because rosacea is an inflammatory disease. Fresh organic fruits not only have anti-inflammatory properties but also contain a high amount of antioxidants that can help prevent damage on a cellular level.

rosacea Eat fresh fruit to manage rosacea. (Photo: Instagram)

Fatty fish

Fatty fish also contain anti-inflammatory properties, because they have high levels of zinc and omega-3 fatty acid. Both zinc and omega-3 fatty acid help to inhibit pro-inflammatory pathways and help block inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids may also help to prevent dry eye symptoms in people with ocular rosacea. Other great sources of omega-3 fatty acids are flax seeds and walnuts.

rosacea Fatty fish have anti-inflammatory properties. (Photo: Instagram)

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice derived from the Curcuma longa plant in India which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. One theory is that an active compound within turmeric called curcumin contributes to its anti-inflammatory capabilities.

rosacea Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. (Photo: Instagram)

High fibre vegetables

Bland vegetables can also help remove rosacea by helping to prevent bacterial overgrowth. Dr Robynne Chutkan stated that vegetables like leafy greens, asparagus, and legumes like lentils can help create an environment that allows for good gut bacteria to grow and diversify. He added that avoiding starches and refined sugars will help prevent gut bacterial overgrowth.

rosacea Vegetables may also help manage rosacea. (Photo: Instagram)
Food that should be avoided

 

There are certain foods that should be avoided in order to prevent rosacea, Dr Sethi wrote. The foods that are major triggers include cinnamon, alcohol, spicy foods, red chilli, green chilli, and chilli powders. “Interestingly, in Ayurveda, ‘heating foods’ trigger rosacea, so avoid those.”

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

