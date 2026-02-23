How constant complaining can have ‘detrimental effects’ on the brain

Complaining — about anything and everything — has become a coping mechanism for many of us. But how much complaining is too much, and does it affect how we think? These were some questions that popped into our heads the moment we heard coach Saloni Suri saying: “When we are complaining about a thing or a person, our brain gets very stressed. It weakens our immunity, raises our risk of depression, also affects our decision-making abilities, and problem-solving.”

Adding, she wrote: “Complaining isn’t good for our brain. Even listening to it is also not good for us. I hope you will make decisions that are good for you.”