How constant complaining can have ‘detrimental effects’ on the brain

"When you engage in frequent negative thinking or complaining, your brain rewires itself to make future complaining more likely

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 09:00 PM IST
complainingDo you constantly complain? (Source: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

Complaining — about anything and everything — has become a coping mechanism for many of us. But how much complaining is too much, and does it affect how we think? These were some questions that popped into our heads the moment we heard coach Saloni Suri saying: “When we are complaining about a thing or a person, our brain gets very stressed. It weakens our immunity, raises our risk of depression, also affects our decision-making abilities, and problem-solving.”

Adding, she wrote: “Complaining isn’t good for our brain. Even listening to it is also not good for us. I hope you will make decisions that are good for you.”

In the comments section, Suri was asked about the best way to deal with it and she responded: “Please journal and help yourself to create a new vocabulary that is taking you forward. Complaints are mostly about what happened in the past. And we know we cannot change the past.”

feed positive thoughts Train your brain to see the positives (Source: Freepik)

Intrigued by this exchange, we turned to Dr Haricharan G, senior consultant physician, HoD, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad to ask whether complaining affects the brain in any way.

Answering, the expert said that constant complaining can indeed have detrimental effects on the brain. “When you engage in frequent negative thinking or complaining, your brain rewires itself to make future complaining more likely. This is because repeated behaviours strengthen neural pathways, making it easier for similar thoughts and behaviours to occur in the future. Essentially, the more you complain, the more your brain becomes wired to focus on negativity,” said Dr Haricharan.

Chronic complaining can increase stress levels, which in turn can have harmful effects on the brain. Dr Haricharan shared that high levels of stress hormones, like cortisol, can impair cognitive functions, including memory and decision-making. “Prolonged stress can also lead to shrinkage of the hippocampus, a region of the brain crucial for learning and memory,” he explained.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saloni Suri (@coachsalonisuri)

Additionally, Dr Haricharan said that constant negativity can impact overall mental health, potentially leading to or exacerbating conditions like anxiety and depression. “Engaging in positive thinking and practicing gratitude, on the other hand, can help create new neural pathways that promote emotional resilience and well-being,” said Dr Haricharan.

Also Read | Always on, never off? How remote workers can strike a balance between work and play

From a medical perspective, reducing negative thinking and fostering a more positive mindset is essential for maintaining optimal brain health and overall well-being, he added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
‘Maybe it’s time to stop fearing food’: Cardiologist with 40 years experience criticises the trend of eating egg whites without the yolk
Is the egg yolk actually the healthiest part of an egg
Mandira Bedi shares fitness mantra at 53, says is 'lifting heavier' than in her 30s: 'I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles'
Mandira Bedi
5 elite working dog breeds you’ve likely never heard of
Dog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
animals
Add these premier Indian elephant reserves to your travel bucket list
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement