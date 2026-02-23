How constant complaining can have ‘detrimental effects’ on the brain

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Complaining — about anything and everything — has become a coping mechanism for many of us. But how much complaining is too much, and does it affect how we think? These were some questions that popped into our heads the moment we heard coach Saloni Suri saying: “When we are complaining about a thing or a person, our brain gets very stressed. It weakens our immunity, raises our risk of depression, also affects our decision-making abilities, and problem-solving.”
Adding, she wrote: “Complaining isn’t good for our brain. Even listening to it is also not good for us. I hope you will make decisions that are good for you.”
In the comments section, Suri was asked about the best way to deal with it and she responded: “Please journal and help yourself to create a new vocabulary that is taking you forward. Complaints are mostly about what happened in the past. And we know we cannot change the past.”
Intrigued by this exchange, we turned to Dr Haricharan G, senior consultant physician, HoD, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospitals, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hyderabad to ask whether complaining affects the brain in any way.
Answering, the expert said that constant complaining can indeed have detrimental effects on the brain. “When you engage in frequent negative thinking or complaining, your brain rewires itself to make future complaining more likely. This is because repeated behaviours strengthen neural pathways, making it easier for similar thoughts and behaviours to occur in the future. Essentially, the more you complain, the more your brain becomes wired to focus on negativity,” said Dr Haricharan.
Chronic complaining can increase stress levels, which in turn can have harmful effects on the brain. Dr Haricharan shared that high levels of stress hormones, like cortisol, can impair cognitive functions, including memory and decision-making. “Prolonged stress can also lead to shrinkage of the hippocampus, a region of the brain crucial for learning and memory,” he explained.
Additionally, Dr Haricharan said that constant negativity can impact overall mental health, potentially leading to or exacerbating conditions like anxiety and depression. “Engaging in positive thinking and practicing gratitude, on the other hand, can help create new neural pathways that promote emotional resilience and well-being,” said Dr Haricharan.
From a medical perspective, reducing negative thinking and fostering a more positive mindset is essential for maintaining optimal brain health and overall well-being, he added.
