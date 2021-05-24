‘Connection will forever run deep’: Why Prince William has a happy-sad relationship with Scotland

William found comfort and solace in the countryside in Scotland during the "dark days of grief". (Photo: Instagram/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

For Prince William, Scotland is a place that gives him both joy and pain. The Duke of Cambridge said the country is the source of his saddest and happiest memories, for it was here that he first learned of his mother’s death. But many years later, it was the same place where he first met his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, almost 20 years ago.

According to a BBC report, William was at the Queen’s Balmoral home in 1997, when he found out about his mother, Princess Diana’s death. She had died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, when William was still a teenager.

He found comfort and solace in the countryside there during the “dark days of grief”, he was quoted as saying in a speech to the Church of Scotland on Saturday, May 22.

“The connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep,” he said, during the opening speech of the church’s General Assembly in Edinburgh which, per the report, was also attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The duke, also known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, told the assembly: “I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. Alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland, 20 years ago this year, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

William and Kate studied at the University of St Andrews in Fife, and reminiscing the time spent there, William said: “I spent four very happy and formative years studying in St Andrews. The town and the students left me alone to get on with student life, allowing me to share their freedoms — and their pubs. As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here and my father is never happier than in walking among the hills.

“My childhood was full of holidays having fun in the fresh air, swimming in lochs, family barbecues with my grandfather in command, and yes the odd midge.”

