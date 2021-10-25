scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Does conditioner cause hair fall? Here’s what you need to know

"If you have very greasy scalp and thin hair, then you can skip a conditioner as it may..." said Dr Aanchal Panth

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 11:30:06 am
hair conditionerApplying hair conditioner is necessary for your hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

There is no denying the fact that hair conditioner can make our tresses look smooth and shiny, instantly eliminating all the frizz. However, many people believe that regular use of conditioner on the hair can weigh them down. But is it so?

According to dermatologist Dr Aanchal Panth, “hair conditioner does not cause hair fall. It should be applied only on the lower two-third of hair. Make sure you rinse off the conditioner completely.”

She, further, listed reasons a conditioner is important for your hair. Check them out.

Here’s how hair conditioner is beneficial for your hair.

*It improves combability.
*It seals the cuticle.
*It decreases split ends.
*It protects hair from heating tools.
*It minimises frizz and friction.
*It enhances shine and smoothness.

However, “if you have very greasy scalp and thin hair, then you can skip a conditioner as it may make your hair look more flat,” she suggested.

