Are you making these two common skincare mistakes?

Dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich recently took to Instagram to share two of these common skincare mistakes that "even dermatologists make"

skincare mistakesAvoid these skincare mistakes (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Taking care of our skin with the right products and methods is quintessential in today’s time, especially with pollution, stress, and erratic eating habits plaguing our lives. While there’s an increased focus on skincare, many still end up making certain common mistakes that restrict them from availing complete benefits of their dedicated routine.

As such, dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich recently took to Instagram to share two of these common skincare mistakes that “even dermatologists make”.

Take a look

Skipping neck while applying skincare products

While we diligently focus on our face, most of us end up ignoring the neck, which is generally the first area that shows signs of ageing. “With additional pressure from looking at our devices 24 hours a day, the neck is now even more vulnerable to premature signs of ageing. So, it is advisable to extend your skincare to the neck as well, especially hydrating ingredients with sunscreen. The neck area is very delicate so don’t use very high strength retinol, AHAs and BHAs there,” the dermatologist said.

Dr Naren Prakash, Consultant Dermatology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram added, “One must not skip the neck area while applying a layer of skincare products on the face. In fact, we should use it on and behind the ears as well. Skincare products should be rubbed gently on the neck to make sure that the front, side, and back part of the neck is properly covered.”

Not applying sunscreen on all exposed parts

Another common mistake we all tend to make is limiting the application of sunscreen to just our faces. “Though it is obvious that we must apply sunscreen on all exposed parts ie arms, neck, and upper back, still we either forget or just get lazy. Spray sunscreens work better for the body as they are convenient to use and easy to spread,” she explained.

Dr Prakash shared some other common skincare mistakes to avoid:

*Rubbing and pulling your skin while applying skincare product
*Exfoliating too often
*Ignoring signs of dehydration
*Not cleaning your makeup brushes regularly
*Applying skincare in the wrong order
*Habit of not removing makeup before bed
*Skimping on sunscreen
*Using the wrong beauty products for your skin type

