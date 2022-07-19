scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Common monsoon skin problems and effective remedies to manage them

During monsoon, the skin becomes a breeding ground for various bacteria and germs; here's how you can deal with the situation

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 1:20:24 pm
Rise in moisture makes your skin a breeding ground for acne-causing bacteria. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Monsoon can bring with it a host of worrying skin problems if one is not careful. It must be noted that every skin reacts differently to the monsoon season, and as the weather changes, excessive humidity starts to take its toll on the skin.

According to Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, “excessive sweating and rainwater are never kind on the skin”.

“Not to mention, the skin becomes a breeding ground for various bacteria and germs. The good news, however, is that there are simple fixes that can help control most skin problems,” she says.

The doctor lists them here; read on.

1. Acne: Rise in moisture makes your skin a breeding ground for acne-causing bacteria. Take the following steps to combat acne:

* Exfoliate your skin at least 2-3 times a week to prevent the skin pores from clogging.
* Switch to a light-weight or gel-based skin moisturiser.
* Consult your dermatologist for a salicylic acid-based face wash, which will be gentle on your skin and protect the natural oils.
* Keep your makeup routine simple and remember to take it off completely once you are home.
* Clay or charcoal masks prevent greasiness on the skin and remove the impurities.
* Don’t over-wash your face. Washing your face one or twice a day is enough.
* Mix some honey with a few drops of lime and apply on your face daily. It will prevent oiliness.

2. Allergies: Skin allergies in monsoons are common. They cause irritation and inflammation. Pollutants and rainwater also increase the risk of allergies. It can cause eczema, which worsens during monsoon. Here are some tips to keep allergies away:

* Use a gentle face and skin wash.
* Use skin-friendly ingredients like oats, aloe vera, sandal powder, cocoa butter, chamomile etc., to soothe the skin.
* Make sure your skincare products are alcohol, paraben and fragrance-free.

Keep your makeup routine simple and remember to take it off completely once you are home. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

3. Athlete’s foot: This can be painful; the fungal infection infects the feet and toenails. It can cause blisters, yellow thick patches, itching of the skin, and cracks on toenails. If not controlled, it can cause bleeding and pain and excessively dry skin during the monsoon season. It is contagious, but can be controlled easily by:

* Avoiding walking in the rain or puddles.
* Opting to wear shoes that allow your feet to breathe.
* Not wearing wet shoes or socks.
* Keep your feet as dry as possible.
* Using anti-fungal power before wearing footwear.
* Using neem and coconut oil for protecting the feet.

4. Pigmentation: Hyperpigmentation is a common problem in monsoons, which causes darkening of an area of the skin. It is quite harmless, but does cause over production of melanin, which can cause the skin to become dull. The solution is to:

* Avoid sun exposure as much as possible.
* Use sunscreen of SPF 40 and above every day.
* Wear hats and sunglasses during the day or carry an umbrella with you.

Other useful tips, according to the expert

Most monsoon skin woes can be easily avoided if you:

– Wash your hands and feet at regular intervals and keep them dry and moisturised.
– Wear loose breathable cotton clothing.
– Avoid sharing towels, sheets, etc., with anyone.
– Do not skip the cleansing toning and moisturising routine every morning and once before going to bed.

