Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Expert shares some popular makeup hacks you must avoid

From using lipstick as a blush to applying soaps on eyebrows — here is all you need to stop doing

Makeup has become an intrinsic part of many people’s daily routine as it not just adds glow to one’s skin but also helps enhance their features. And, makeup lovers enjoy experimenting with various tips and tricks to save time and play around with their products. However, some of these viral hacks can end up doing more harm than good, damaging your skin in the long run.  As such, Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share some popular makeup tricks that can harm your skin.

“We all love easy makeup hacks and multipurpose products,” she captioned the post, listing a few such tricks that you should stay away from. 

*Using lip liners on eye waterline: The expert advised avoiding practising this hack as the lip liners have a long-lasting pigment which can cause irritation in the eyes. “Limit your use of Kajal if you have dark circles where the skin is hyperpigmented,” she suggested.

 *Using lipstick as a blush: The most common hack that most makeup lovers have practised is using lipstick as a blush. However, the expert warned that “dark coloured lipstick or liquid matte lipsticks” should not be used as a blush because “they contain darker pigment meant for lips.” She added that not only can it darken existing spots but it also involves rubbing the cheeks, which is not recommended. “Use a powder blush instead or a light-coloured cream blush which is easy to blend,” she said, adding that “light-coloured cheek tint is ok to use.”

 *Soap on brows: The expert suggested avoiding this hack as applying soap on brows to make “hair strokes prominent and to set them in place” can make them weak enough to fall.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 20:50 IST
