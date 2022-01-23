Beware! These common DIY ingredients can harm your skin

With access to dermatologist clinics, spas and salons restricted, people may begin to turn to DIY for skincare once again. But, before you head straight to your kitchen to try face masks, scrubs, and cleansers, because they are easy, budget-friendly and quick, you need to know the ingredients that are only good in your food and should be completely avoided for topical application.

Some ingredients cause harm to your skin and may leave you with a breakout, irritation, inflammation, and more. So, before you make yourself a DIY face mask for a relaxing self-care session, know what to avoid:

Lemon

One of the most popular ingredients, not only in chaats but also in skincare recipes, lemon causes more harm to your skin than good. It is too acidic and can leave your skin dry and irritated.

ALSO READ | How the pandemic popularised DIY skin and hair care

Sugar

An easy ingredient that people love to add in their face and body scrubs, the granules in the basic white sugar we use at home are too big and hence, too abrasive for the skin, causing tears and leading to inflammation as well as irritation.

Cinnamon

The Indian pantry staple dalchini, or cinnamon, is great for consumption but harmful when applied on the skin. It can cause discolouration and even leave a burning sensation. Similarly, other spices like nutmeg and black pepper powder are also harsh on your skin. Try something gentler like turmeric instead.

ALSO READ | What is J-beauty? Exploring the simple skincare routine in four easy steps

Apple cider vinegar

Using apple cider vinegar as a toner for your face will leave it feeling irritated and can even cause burns as it is way too acidic for your skin.

Coconut oil

Only using coconut oil as a moisturiser is not enough to hydrate your skin. It is also highly comedogenic which means it leaves the pores on your face clogged, resulting in acne. You can use coconut oil on your scalp and other parts of the body, but ideally, avoid the neck and face area.

Toothpaste

Applying toothpaste on an active acne, pimple, or a zit is a big no-no as it can inflame or irritate the skin. Same applies for baking soda as well.

Raw eggs

If you put any part of a raw egg in any DIY skincare recipe, stop right away. Raw eggs can give you a bacterial infection called salmonella, which even though relatively rare, is extremely harmful.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!