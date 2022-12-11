Comic Con 2022: A three-day event of superheroes, cosplay stars, and pop-culture extravaganza

After a wait of two years, the biggest pop-culture carnival returned to Delhi, opening the door to the fictional world. The three-day convention featured comic book artists, cosplay competitions, gaming, and pop culture merchandise. The celebration saw a large number of people turn up, who assumed their favourite fictional characters both in spirit as well as in look and action.
With over 20 leading Indian and international artists and writers showcasing their work, the extravaganza saw big names like Abhijeet Kini, Md Faisal of Garbage Bin, Rick Leonardi and Matt Hawkins participating.
Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher, popular stand-up comedians including Zakir Khan, Ashish Solanki, and Gurleen Pannu, singer Fotty Seven, and illusionist Poshak Dua mesmerised the audience with their high-octane performances at the convention.
Additionally, various zones set up by Warner Bros India and Marvel Studios offered film enthusiasts exhilarating experiences of their favourite DC and Marvel movies, including Black Adam, Shazam!, Justice League, Ant Man & The Wasp.
Comic Con India is the biggest celebration of pop-culture in the subcontinent. It brings together a series of fandoms with various elements of pop culture, ranging from comics, toys, merch, anime, cosplay, TV, movies, gaming, and more.
The Delhi Comic Con began on December 9 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, Delhi, and will end on December 11.
