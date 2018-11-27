Check out these adorable pictures from the winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Contest 2018

The Comedy Wildlife Photography contest is known to treat the audience every year with hilarious snaps of animals in their natural habitat. The worldwide competition which is in its fourth year this time has recently unveiled the winners of 2018. Judged by Kate Humble and popular comedian Hugh Dennis, the winning images of animals doing silly things promise to put a smile across your face. From a startled owl to a smiling shark and an astonished squirrel, the eight categories had forty-one finalists which were whittled to fourteen winners.

The categories this year were: the Video Category, Under The Sea, Amazing Internet Portfolio, Junior Category, Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air, Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land, and the Affinity People’s Choice Award. Mary McGowan’s photograph titled ‘Caught in the Act’ featuring a shocked squirrel became the overall winner and also went on to bag the award for three major categories.

On the other hand, Tanya Houppermans’ picture of a smiling Blue Shark was the Under the Sea Award winner. Followed by ‘Peek-a-boo’ by Shane Keena in the Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award category and ‘Wildlife PhotograBear’ by Roie Galitz in the Highly Commended category.

