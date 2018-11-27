Toggle Menu
Check out these adorable pictures from the winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Contest 2018

From a startled owl to a smiling shark and an astonished squirrel, the eight categories of Comedy Wildlife Photography 2018 had forty-one finalists, which were whittled to fourteen winners.

Here are the winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography of the year 2018. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)

The Comedy Wildlife Photography contest is known to treat the audience every year with hilarious snaps of animals in their natural habitat. The worldwide competition which is in its fourth year this time has recently unveiled the winners of 2018. Judged by Kate Humble and popular comedian Hugh Dennis, the winning images of animals doing silly things promise to put a smile across your face. From a startled owl to a smiling shark and an astonished squirrel, the eight categories had forty-one finalists which were whittled to fourteen winners.

The categories this year were: the Video Category, Under The Sea, Amazing Internet Portfolio, Junior Category, Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air, Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land, and the Affinity People’s Choice Award. Mary McGowan’s photograph titled ‘Caught in the Act’ featuring a shocked squirrel became the overall winner and also went on to bag the award for three major categories.

On the other hand, Tanya Houppermans’ picture of a smiling Blue Shark was the Under the Sea Award winner. Followed by ‘Peek-a-boo’ by Shane Keena in the Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award category and ‘Wildlife PhotograBear’ by Roie Galitz in the Highly Commended category.

Scroll to see the other winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Contest 2018.

Overall winner: ‘Caught in the Act’ by Mary McGowan. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Under the Sea Award winner: ‘Smiling Blue Shark’ by Tanya Houppermans. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award winner: ‘Peek-a-boo’ by Shane Keena. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Junior Category winner: ‘Nature Calls’ by Arshdeep Singh. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award winner: ‘Mother Returned From Her Parents’ Meeting from School’ by Valtteri Mulkahainen. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Highly Commended: ‘Wildlife PhotograBear’ by Roie Galitz. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Highly Commended: ‘Tango’ by Michael Watts. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Highly Commended: ‘Coastal Brown Bear Cub with a Headache’ by Danielle D’Ermo (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Highly Commended: ‘So There’ by Barney Koszalka. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Highly Commended: ‘Drive Safe’ by Jonathan Irish. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Highly Commended: ‘This Is Sparta’ by Sergey Savvi. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Highly Commended: ‘Martian Tango’ by Sergey Savvi. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Highly Commended: ‘Rhinopeacock’ by Kallol Mukherjee. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)
Highly Commended: ‘Splits’ by Geert Weggen. (Source: Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards)

Beautiful but funny at the same time, isn’t it?

