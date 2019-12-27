Got combination skin? The CTM routine can save you

Combination skin means you have two or more different skin types on different areas of your face. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Combination skin means you have two or more different skin types on different areas of your face. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Taking care of dry or oily skin is a straightforward process. But when you’ve got a little bit of both, things start to get complicated. Hydrating creams are too hydrating, oil-absorbing masks are too absorbing, balancing lotions never seem to do much balancing. But don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Combination skin is a pretty common skin type, and it essentially means that you have two or more different skin types on different areas of your face. Your skin may be dry or flaky in certain parts, and you may also have an oily T-zone, which runs along the center of your face, nose, chin, and forehead. You may have combination skin if you have other skin issues, like wrinkles, breakouts, or rosacea on your face at the same time.

Sounds worrying? Take a deep breath. We have you covered with these tips.

Remember, there is no one-size-fits-all approach for combination skin. Picking the right skincare product depends on how dry or oily the respective parts of your face are. For the oily parts of your face, you will need products that have a non-shiny and matte finish. Such products help in oil control. Now, if you are using matte finish products on your face, it means the dry parts will require more moisturization. Hence, products (such as creams and moisturizers) containing more emollients will work great for those areas. However, avoid using such products on the oily parts as they will increase the oiliness on those areas.

If you want a comprehensive skincare routine for combination skin, stick to the basics. This is where the CTM routine enters the scenario. If you aren’t living under the rock, you know about it. It is none other than the cleansing, toning, moisturising routine (CTM).

‘C’ For Cleansing

Your skin care routine should start with a mild, gentle, and water-soluble cleanser. It is better if you choose a product that has a gel or lotion-like texture and consistency, and is enriched with vitamins and antioxidants for exfoliation.

Use the cleanser no more than two times a day – in the morning and before going to bed. Be gentle while applying it on your face and pat your skin dry with a towel after washing it. Do not rub your face with the towel while drying it.

‘T’ For Toning

Right after cleansing, your skin needs a hydrating, soothing, and non-irritating toner. The right toner for combination skin must contain antioxidants and skin-replenishing ingredients to keep your skin nourished and non-oily at the same time. However, choose to skip this step for areas which are dry like your cheeks or the chin. Toner often happens to be of a drying nature.

‘M’ For Moisturizing

This is a crucial part of your skincare routine as it provides your skin with essential ingredients and active agents. During the day, you may use a moisturizing sunscreen or any cream of your choice followed by a sunscreen. At night, you can use a moisturizer with antioxidants and active ingredients that keep your skin hydrated and nourished all night. Lather it up and go to sleep, however, skip the T-zone otherwise you will only wake up to see it more oily.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Stop touching your face: We get it, it is easier said than done. But it’s important to keep your hands away from your face if you have combination skin! Your hands carry a lot of invisible dirt, so you don’t want to transfer that on to your face, as that dirt could end up clogging your pores.

Blot away the oil: Dealing with excess shine? Reach for blotting papers. These papers are easy to fit in your purse and can offer you a quick way to cut back on excess grease during the day. They’ll temporarily absorb oil without ruining your makeup.

Exfoliate: Do it once or twice a week to slough off dead skin cells from the surface of your skin. A buildup of dead skin cells can make your complexion look dull, so this step is imperative. But at the same time, you don’t want to over-exfoliate—everyone’s skin is different, so it may take some trial and error to determine how much exfoliation your skin can handle. If you have combination skin, grab a face scrub that’s suitable for all skin types; after all, you are dealing with two types of skin.

