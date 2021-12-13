It is important to comb your hair every day; know why

Just like brushing your teeth daily, it is important to comb your hair every day. Believe it or not, just this simple activity can do wonders for your hair — the only hair care routine that you must religiously follow on a daily basis.

Arthi Raguram, the founder of Deyga Organics, says people with dry hair or those susceptible to hair loss are reluctant to comb in order to avoid losing extra strands.

“But, combing hair is not just a self-care practice as it has obvious scientific benefits. Brushing hair twice a day — once in the morning and once in the evening before bed — is a norm. The frequency can vary from person-to-person, depending on hair length and texture. For instance, people with long hair should comb at least thrice a day to prevent knots and breakage,” she advises.

ALSO READ | This winter, manage hair fall with these simple Ayurvedic tips

Raguram lists the following benefits of combing hair every day; read on.

* Promotes blood circulation in the scalp

Combing acts upon the capillaries of the scalp, which helps in transporting oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicles effectively, thus, promoting blood circulation in the scalp, nourishing hair roots, promoting growth, and helping reduce hair loss.

To ensure a damage-free experience, brush your hair in sections and start mid-hair. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) To ensure a damage-free experience, brush your hair in sections and start mid-hair. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Stimulates and distributes natural oils

Sebaceous glands in the scalp produce sebum that naturally conditions and protects hair. Combing stimulates the sebaceous glands and ensures natural oils are properly distributed from sebum to the root of the hair, all the way along the shaft. Thus, combing maintains a healthy scalp and creates the right pH balance.

* Exfoliates scalp

Regular combing helps to clean old hair, dead skin cells, hair product residues, grime, and other deposits that sit at the root of your hair and scalp. Unclogging the scalp’s pores, combing allows scalp and hair to breathe and rejuvenate dull and dandruff-ridden hair.

ALSO READ | Important things you should know before planning hair transplant

* Adds volume to the hair

Combing hair from time to time helps to keep the shine, enhance volume, and maintain bounce since the hair looks healthy and fresh. Also, combing prevents the accumulation of loose hair that leads to tangles or knots. People with oily scalp can benefit from regular combing as the comb distributes the natural oils and makes hair look less greasy.

Brushing hair the right way

1. Select the right tools

Use a wooden comb (preferably made from rosewood) as it is anti-static, unlike plastic combs that make hair frizzy, brittle, and prone to damage. Besides, wooden combs don’t pull on your hair or scratch the scalp while detangling hair.

ALSO READ | Dermatologist busts six commonly-believed hair fall myths

2. Never start brushing hair from roots

To ensure a damage-free experience, brush your hair in sections and start mid-hair. Going all the way from top to bottom will lead to breakage, so continue moving up your hair until you reach your scalp, and then brush the entire length.

3. Do not comb wet hair

Wet hair is highly susceptible to breakage. Always make sure to air-dry or blow-dry hair before using a comb.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!