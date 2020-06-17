Here’s how you can colour your hair naturally at home

Did you know that beetroot juice can give your hair a natural reddish tinge? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Did you know that beetroot juice can give your hair a natural reddish tinge? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We know the lockdown has been especially tough for those who used to visit salons regularly. From hair care to skincare, they are missing the professional treatment they were used to, until a few months ago. Now, having no other option, they are looking at home remedies and regular kitchen ingredients, to take care of themselves. This is good, because there is no dependency on any kind of artificial elements or cosmetics.

If you are looking for quick fixes for your hair, especially with regards to hair colouring, you will once again find yourself in the kitchen, looking for natural ingredients like lemon and beetroot. Find out how you can make easy hair colours at home.

Using lemon

Every house will have lemons, especially in summers. Instead of eating it, however, you can use it to give your hair an interesting hair colour. Just take two lemons, a little bit of lukewarm water and an empty spray bottle. Naturally, you will have to first squeeze the juice out of the lemons. Take a bowl and mix the juice and the water in it. Once done, transfer the liquid into the spray bottle, and spray it into the length of the hair. If you feel it is not sufficient, you can prepare some more and pour into the bottle.

Once your hair is completely wet, wear a shower cap and relax for at least an hour, after which you can wash it off with normal water. Do this once every week to give your hair a unique shade.

Using beetroot

If you are looking for something more dramatic, and want your hair to have a reddish tinge, give it the goodness of beetroot. Just take one cup of beetroot juice, add just a little bit of water, and one spray bottle. Mix it well, and then add the liquid into the bottle. Shake it, and then spray the juice on the hair strands. Cover your head using a shower cap and stay like that for two hours at least, before you wash your hair.

Keep in mind that while these are natural products, every hair quality and texture is different. So, see if it suits you first, before you actually do the entire thing. If your hair benefits from it, you can try either of these DIYs at least once every week.

So, which one will you be using?

