Hair colouring at home: Learn about some myths and facts

With the festive season already here, and the pandemic still raging on, many people are preferring at-home makeup and hair care services. Some are also doing it all by themselves.

When it comes to colouring the hair, it can become a fashion statement with just the right colour. And it is not necessary that you only cover the greys. You can give yourself an entire makeover by altering the colour of your hair.

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, the founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, says while hair-colouring may seem like a tricky affair, there are some myths that need to be debunked to make the process easier and fun for people looking to do it at home.

“It is not mandatory to know about the composition of the mixture while doing-it-yourself at home,” she says, adding that nowadays, most new hair colours in the market are ready-to-use and require no mixture. “Our all-natural henna cream, for instance, does not require any kind of mixing with any external ingredient or substance.”

According to Angelon, another prevalent myth pertaining to hair colouring is that people in the salon know what’s best for your hair and scalp. “When we buy our own hair colour, however, we can check for ourselves as to what ingredients it contains, whether there are chemicals or toxins and whether the hair colour contains natural ingredients like Ayurvedic herbs and plant extracts,” she says.

Angelon explains that the colourist in the salon does not require any extra flexibility to reach the last strand of the hair or the top of the scalp while colouring.

“But if you look at it, as long as you can comb your hair, you can also apply the colour. The colours used in salons mostly comprise ammonia or its sub-products like ethanolamine, diethanolamine and triethanolamine. While, if you choose your own vegan hair colour, they will comprise organic compounds such as aminomethyl propanol to do the job without causing any harm or side-effects,” she concludes.

