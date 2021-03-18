scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Cold or filter coffee: Deepika Padukone reveals what she can’t cheat on

"Cold coffee or filter coffee had me thinking", she captioned her latest Instagram video

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2021 10:50:36 am
Deepika Padukone, deepika padukone coffee, deepika padukone this or that, indinaexpress.com, indianexpress, filter coffee love, how to make filter coffee, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone pics,Deepika Padukone shares a few more of her favourite things. (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Actor Deepika Padukone often takes to Instagram to share fun snippets about her life with her millions of fans. This time, the Cocktail actor posted a fun “rapid-fire” of sorts in which she picked her favourite things to do and have.

Here’s what she revealed.

Long walks or movie nights?

“Depends on my mood but movie night,” said Deepika.

Early mornings or late nights?

“I am a morning person but if I have a really fun party to go to, then I am a night person,” shared the 35-year-old.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone rings in New Year in Ranthambore; shares why taking a break is essential

But, it was only when she was asked to pick between cold and filter coffee, did she find it to be a “tough choice”.

 

However, after a quick thought, she — as we had guessed — picked filter coffee. Why?

“I can’t cheat on filter coffee so filter coffee it is,” she said in the short video titled “Cold coffee or filter coffee had me thinking”.

Last year, she had also revealed the one dish she could eat for the rest of her life. Can you guess what it was? Take a look here.

This year, the actor has resolved to get more closer to her fans and followers by sharing more lesser-known aspects from her life. And we are absolutely loving it!

What do you think?

