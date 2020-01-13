Five simple ways to add coffee to your skincare routine

Regular use of coffee on the skin can help combat harmful bacteria and keep infections away. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Regular use of coffee on the skin can help combat harmful bacteria and keep infections away. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

A cup of coffee is more than just a mug that keeps us wide awake. Did you know it is beneficial for your skin too? Coffee is seriously underrated and thus, we’ve rounded up five ways to incorporate coffee into your skincare routine that even a tea drinker would enjoy.

Eliminates puffy eyes

Caffeine content in coffee is thought to help dilate blood vessels that contribute to dark circles. Representative image. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Caffeine content in coffee is thought to help dilate blood vessels that contribute to dark circles. Representative image. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

In a world packed with stressful work deadlines and numerous challenging tasks, the majority of us are not getting enough sleep, which gives way to puffy eyes and dark circles. Coffee turns your life around everyday right from waking you and your brain up to even kissing your puff eyes goodbye. When you make your morning coffee, hang out the beans or soak them in a relaxing bath for about 20 minutes, then rinse off the grounds with cool water.

Helps exfoliate the skin

Coffee is also rich in antioxidants, which are thought to help promote overall healthier skin tone. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Coffee is also rich in antioxidants, which are thought to help promote overall healthier skin tone. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Ground coffee has long been used as a natural exfoliant, but in recent years coffee-infused body scrubs have really carved a place in the beauty market. It is no surprise that coffee grounds have the perfect consistency for a great exfoliator.It also really boosts collagen production and in turn also minimises the appearance of cellulite, which is something we all struggle with it, even those of us who are naturally slim. Exfoliating and massaging coffee scrub stimulates blood flow and as a result, makes the skin tight.

Brightens and moisturises skin

Coffee reduces inflammation and redness, and the appearance of under-eye circles. As an exfoliator, it removes dead skin and “wakes up” a tired complexion. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Coffee reduces inflammation and redness, and the appearance of under-eye circles. As an exfoliator, it removes dead skin and “wakes up” a tired complexion. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Coffee face-masks are natural and brighten your skin. To make a smooth face mask, take two tablespoons of yoghurt along with two tablespoons of honey and four tablespoons of used grounds and mix well. Rub the mask gently over your face and leave it on for half an hour. Wash the mixture off with cold water and you shall notice that your skin appears brighter, softer and smooth for sure. The caffeine helps to stimulate your skin, while the honey and yoghurt moisturise it, giving a youthful appearance. The ingredients are affordable too. However, we suggest you do a patch test and see how your body reacts.

Coffee bathing bar

Coffee is an excellent skincare ingredient to use in soaps designed to be gentle on sunburned skin, winter-reddened skin, or other skin sensitivities. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Coffee is an excellent skincare ingredient to use in soaps designed to be gentle on sunburned skin, winter-reddened skin, or other skin sensitivities. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

While scrubs are effective, they can also make for a messy affair. Hence, an easy-to-use alternative is coffee bars. The natural oil not only detoxifies but also cleans and helps unclog pores, making it an ideal solution when it comes to dealing with skin problems.



