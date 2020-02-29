Codes of creativity

Aura Life, an experiential abode on the outskirts of Chandigarh. Aura Life, an experiential abode on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

By Nagina Bains

Aura Life, an experiential abode on the outskirts of Chandigarh is three acres of lush green space with an organic kitchen garden, fruit orchards, pottery and art studios, villas and abundance of natural beauty and love. Anuja Lath had sowed the seeds of this beautiful space with her late husband Atul Gupta. “At Aura, we wish to build a community that shares our values. Aura is here to bring sustainability, low-waste and mindful living to Chandigarh. Aura has been organising various workshops related to artistic and creative skills and we are now ready to unveil the Creative Coding workshop this weekend on February 29 at Aura Life,” shares Lath, adding that her daughters Ada and Anya are part of the initiative.

“We all may have wondered how such precise yet life-like graphics are made, which sometimes even move and animate. That’s what we are going to throw light on, creating graphics and animations with a computer even if you have no prior coding experience,” says Lath, adding that we always think of code as something complicated, but given that almost everything we interact with now has been coded, it made sense to make this language a little more accessible.

Art has always been a fun way of learning and therefore bringing art and code together seemed like a good way to introduce the power of code to people. So if one enters as a novice, one can be sure of leaving the venue more skilled. “We think Aura is an ideal place for workshops like these because we’re not just doing one thing. Between running a design agency, a pottery studio, an organic garden and living a sustainable lifestyle, Aura is a dynamic space for people to explore a range of interests. When we meet interesting people who have a skill to share, and it aligns with our values, we try and create a workshop around that. So if you have something in mind, do reach out to us,” sums up Lath.

Concert to welcome spring

Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, Sector 10, Panchkula, will host a classical concert by Padmashri Ulhas Kashalkar at the auditorium of National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) in Sector 26 on March 1. Dr Arvind Sharma, director of Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, said Ayi Basant Bahar welcomes the early arrival of spring through classical music.

Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar took his early music education from his father, the musician ND Kashalkar after which he was initiated into music from Guru Pt. Rajabhau Kogje and Prof. Prabhakar Rao Khardenvi. Kashalkar is considered a representative of all three gharanas of Gwalior, Jaipur and Agra.

