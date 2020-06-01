Coconut oil is an all-in-one beauty product; here’s how you can use it

If you have this oil at home, you do not have to worry about the changing seasons. You can apply it any time of the day. (Source: Pixabay) If you have this oil at home, you do not have to worry about the changing seasons. You can apply it any time of the day. (Source: Pixabay)

Almost every Indian household keeps this magical ingredient in a little bottle, and uses it from time to time. Coconut oil is really the one-stop-shop and the go-to item for almost all kinds of things. It is used in cooking, in skincare, in hair care, to maintain the overall health of a person, and so on.

If you have this oil at home, you do not have to worry about the changing seasons. You can apply it any time of the day, under any kind of weather, because it is an all-in-one beauty product. Which means, you do not need an army of many different products and cosmetics. Here’s how you can use the oil to its full potential, besides for cooking.

ALSO READ | Love the dragon fruit? Now try this skincare pack

* Use the oil before and after shaving. In lockdown, people are avoiding going to the salons, and are instead trying out different beauty DIYs at home. As such, it becomes important to know how you can simplify the process. When it comes to hair removal, shaving is considered to be an easy option. But just a little application of coconut oil both before and after can do wonders for the skin. It has some moisturizing properties that can make the skin feel smooth.

* Coconut oil is also believed to be great for oil pulling. Wondering what that is? Oil pulling is a simple process of cleaning the bad bacteria in the mouth. You can start your day by pulling oil. Use one teaspoon of coconut oil for this process. Pull for at least 10 minutes and then rinse with water.

* And of course, coconut oil is great for the hair, too. Massaging your roots and scalp at least twice a week, and then washing it off with water promises to strengthen your locks, and how. If you are suffering from hair fall, it is likely because of the loss of protein. This oil is believed to replenish the protein and leave you with healthy tresses. Keep the oil on for at least one hour before you wash it off with mild shampoo.

ALSO READ | It’s time for you to include potato juice in your skincare regime; find out how

* And finally, coconut oil is great for the face. It can moisturize the skin, give it a natural glow, prevent wrinkles and premature aging. You can apply it on the face just after you have stepped out of a bath. Alternatively, you can even wear it to bed. It is believed to increase the production of collagen, which helps the skin maintain its firmness and elasticity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd