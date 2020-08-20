Coconut milk can promote hair growth; here’s how you can use it

The milk of coconut is said to contain fats, proteins, sodium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium, along with nutrients like vitamin B12 and zinc. (Source: Pixabay)

Everybody knows that coconut milk is delicious to taste. It is known to benefit the health greatly, too. But, more than anything else, it has immense benefits for the hair, and as such, you need to include it in your hair care routine.

The milk of coconut is said to contain fats, proteins, sodium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium, along with nutrients like vitamin B12 and zinc. Together, these can improve the blood circulation in the scalp. The presence of vitamin E and fats ensure that the hair is deeply-conditioned at all times.

Homemade coconut milk

While the milk is available in the market, it is advisable that you prepare it at home, so as to ensure better results. Just grate a fresh coconut and squeeze out its milk using a muslin cloth. Next, take a pan and heat it, following which you can pour the milk. Allow it to simmer for at least five minutes. Turn the gas off and let it cool. Freeze it overnight.

Using the milk for hair care

As mentioned earlier, the milk can promote hair care and growth. To tap into its benefits, heat ¼ cup of the milk and when it is slightly warm, massage it directly on the scalp for 10 minutes; be gentle. The milk also acts as a conditioner, so once the scalp is covered, work your way through the locks and all the way to the tips. Take a shower cap and cover your head for at least one hour. Once done, wash your hair with a regular mild shampoo and notice the difference. For best results, do this once every week.

Adding lemon juice

You can also pair it with lemon juice, especially if you think your scalp is oily all the time, and could use some cleaning. Just take four tablespoons of coconut milk and two teaspoons lemon juice. Mix them in a bowl and refrigerate for four hours. Let it stay for 45-50 minutes; cover your head with a shower cap. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo once you are done and do this once every week for better hair growth and nourished scalp.

Will you be trying it out this week?

