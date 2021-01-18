Get clear skin with these five simple tips

The new year is here, and if you have resolved to take as much care of your skin as your health in 2021, then you are at the right place.

Today, we have some simple skincare resolutions from dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal, who shared a few basic skincare habits that can make a world of difference.

Dr Mittal said: “Concealer is great and all, but in order to get that lit from within glow you may need to work on some basic skincare habits. Here are 5 easy ways to get clear skin this new year. Consider this your 2021 resolution.”

Don’t forget to wash your face

“Regardless of whether or not you wear makeup or suffer from acne, it’s important to wash your face before going to bed,” says Dr Mittal. This is because, whether you have been home or stepped out during the day, your face happens to gather dirt and grime. Washing your face before going to bed, helps clean the pores, and allows it to breathe easily.

Never skip on your moisturiser

This must be followed throughout the year, irrespective of the season. Moisturisers help protect the barrier of your skin and are “the cornerstone of any effective skincare routine for one reason: your skin needs water. Moisturizers actually help pull moisture from the air and bring it into the skin. They can also help skin cells retain this new moisture with the help of ingredients like hyaluronic acid,” shared the dermatologist.

Exfoliate regularly

While those with dry skin can exfoliate once or twice a week, those with oily skin definitely need to exfoliate more. However, never over-exfoliate “as it can lead to redness and irritation.”

Make sure your phone is clean

We hardly take note of how dirty our phone can get, and every time we talk through the phone it puts the skin at risk. “This goes without saying that you have to clean your phone at regular intervals. Use any water-based cleanser with 40% alcohol solution to wipe your phone,” adds Dr Mittal.



Get your hands on cotton face masks

Those pretty face masks in satin and lace surely go well with your outfit but 2020 brought in a whole new skincare problem — maskne. “Investing in a cotton face mask will help your skin breathe. Breathable fabric, such as cotton, is best for people with skin that is sensitive to masks,” says the dermatologist.

