Include these 5 foods in your daily diet to get clear, acne-free skin

People often give advice on what to eat (and avoid) when it comes to fitness. But it must be noted that the same applies to the skin as well. While there may be a range of products that promise to offer you acne-free, clear and glowing skin, at the end of the day it is actually what you eat that helps heal the skin from the inside and gives it a healthy glow.

Agreed Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, who recently took to Instagram and wrote: “Healing it both on the outside and inside is key to clear skin.”

Further, she mentioned five foods that one should consume along with using their topical skin routine for a clear and glowing complexion.

Check it out below.

Avocados are a great source of omega 3 fatty acids. (Photo: Pixabay) Avocados are a great source of omega 3 fatty acids. (Photo: Pixabay)

Avocado

“Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, avocados help keep the skin hydrated and fight inflammation commonly associated with acne,” she said. Additionally, check out these vegan sources of Omega-3 acids which are equally beneficial for your skin and body — click here.

Orange

We all know how vitamin C, although an unstable ingredient, has potent effects when applied topically. Want to get more out of this wonder ingredient? Start consuming oranges. “Vitamin C-rich foods, like oranges, help to remove toxins from the body and keep inflammation down,” she explained.

Tomato

Tomatoes, which are acidic in nature, help in healing scars, hyperpigmentation, and clearing, reducing acne. This is because, they are “rich in vitamin A, C, and K,” she adds. Since they are enriched with “carotenoids such as alpha-beta carotene, lutein, and lycopene, they act as a natural astringent and reduce pore size,” she said.

Spinach

Spinach has multiple benefits not just for your body but also for your skin because it is rich in a component known as chlorophyll. This ingredient helps in cleansing your gut and releasing toxins from your bloodstream.

Nuts

Nuts have good fats which help in keeping your skin taut, glowing, and healthy. “High in selenium and vitamin E that helps to calm skin and clear impurities,” said Dr Mittal.

