Expert busts three common myths around cleansing

Cleansing is the first and one of the most important steps of a skincare routine. It not only removes dirt, impurities, and bacteria from the skin but also refreshes it. But, not cleansing properly or using a wrong product can cause more harm than good.

“Cleansers are the building block of your skincare routine. A good cleanser reduces the need for more skincare products and actually adds to a routine that is designed to give you good results,” Dr Kiran Sethi said on Instagram video, as she busted some common myths around cleansing.

The dermatologist also revealed that some people wash their face up to 10 times a day, something that can make the skin oily. “Always keep in mind your skin tone and skin needs before choosing a cleaner. You must choose a cleanser that is designed to target your skin concerns,” she suggested.

Dr Kiran busted the following myths surrounding cleansing, sharing the right way to do it.

#Myth: You should wash your face with hot water

Despite what you may think, the temperature of lukewarm water is ideal for washing your face. Cleansing with water that is too hot can cause unwanted dryness. Lukewarm water is the way to go, she said.

#Myth: Harsh scrubbing means deeper cleaning

We want impurities and dirt off our skin’s surface but scrubbing aggressively won’t help remove grime more effectively. In fact, harsh scrubbing may cause irritation and dryness. When it comes to skincare, being gentle should be your motto, the expert shared.

Myth: You don’t have to moisturise after cleansing

Everyone should moisturise after cleansing, including people who have oily skin. Even if your cleanser is formulated with hydrating ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it is important to hydrate your skin post-cleanse with facial creams, lotions, serums and more.

