Cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreens: How to use these common skincare products right

Skin problems are real and and if not taken care of, can lead to serious problems later. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Skin problems are real and and if not taken care of, can lead to serious problems later. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Overwhelmed by the amount of skincare products you get to see out there everyday? It’s safe to say that you are not alone. With copious amounts of common yet essential cosmetics available in the market these days it is nothing but just a natural reaction on your part to wonder which ones to take home. To be honest, most of the time these products don’t work as well as they should. Eventually you zero in on the one which you think works best for you, but not before you try out a couple of others. We ask you, is it right? You might not care right now but your skin does.

Skin problems are real and it is a byproduct of internal and external factors affecting the body over a period of time. If not taken care of, it can lead to serious problems later. We tell you how to take care of your skin on a daily basis and how to use the common skincare products right. But before we get down to the basics, follow this golden rule the next time you buy anything: gel/serum based products for oily skin; serum/lotion for combination skin and cream based formulations for dry/sensitive skin. Now, back to the fundamentals.

Cleansers and scrubs: A gentle cleanser has a pH balance of around 5.5 which keeps the skin hydrated. Many leading over-the-counter soaps and cleansers are alkaline in nature and are harsh, making the skin dry after a face wash. People with dry/sensitive skin can use cleansers with additional aloe vera/chamomile/oat milk extracts with soothing properties. Now, about scrubs. Using an exfoliating scrub with alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) like glycolic acid or lactic acid once or twice a week as per skin type helps to shed the dead skin cells, leaving a fresher looking skin. Scrubs must have very fine granules to bring about mechanical exfoliation gently on the skin. The ones like apricot/walnut scrubs with coarse granules are a strict no-no! If you don’t have the time for scrubs then you can use home peel pads which are a cocktail of multiple skin exfoliating and brightening agents. These pads are like soaked wet tissue wipes that can be rubbed on the face, neck, arms or rest of the body. They work great and instantly illuminate your skin.

Moisturisers: This is an important recipe for a healthy anti-ageing regime. Hyaluronic acid based hydrating gels, serums and lotions are now increasingly getting popular for their hydrating properties for all skin types. For very dry skin, it’s important not to be dependent on moisturisers alone but to also use a ‘skin repair’ hydrating cream to build up natural moisturising factors within the skin and work on the hydration as you continue using them over a period of time.

Sunscreens and sunblocks: Sunscreens have chemical filters which absorb the harmful UVA/UVB rays. Once applied, the effect lasts for around 3 hours. Sunscreens with silicone elastomeric base have an extremely good matte, non-greasy and non-whitish feel. Optimal SPF for Indian skin type is 30+ and a minimum of PA+++ for UVA protection. While sunscreens lasts only for 3 hours, sunblocks act as a physical barrier not allowing the sun rays to penetrate the skin at all. Once applied, their effect lasts the entire day, until it’s washed off. They contain micronised zinc oxide/titanium dioxide for its aesthetic sun protection effect.

Anti-ageing products: Serum containing Vitamin A, C, E can be applied during the early years for mild ageing signs. For people towards mid or late 30s with moderate to deep wrinkles and lack of firmness, it is important to build up the collagen and elastin and take care of the surface changes. Ingredients like Co enzyme Q10 (excellent antioxidant), matrixyl 3000 and peptides help to slow down the breakdown of collagen fibres supporting the skin and regenerating new ones to add to the firmness of your skin. Additional ingredients like green tea extract and caffeine act as good antioxidants and protects the skin from environmental damage. Women in menopausal age group can opt for creams containing geneistein or isoflavones/plant derived oestrogens, which help to maintain skin health from outside when the natural hormones are declining from the inside.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd