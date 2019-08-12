Cleaning up after floods: All you need to know

Many parts of the country are grappling with torrential rains, flash floods and land slips including Karnataka and Kerala, while in other states like Maharashtra flood waters have started receding. Cleaning up after the floods is quite an uphill task as people are impatient to get back into their homes or businesses and start the rebuilding process. To add to it, health issues and other hazards are a big concern in flood-hit areas. From flooring to food, here’s what you should pay attention to after the floods.

Inspect thoroughly

It’s recommended not to rush into your house immediately after evacuation; inspect for structural and electrical damage from outside to determine if it is safe to enter. Don’t switch on electricity at the first instance. Check for loose wires.

Keep the doors and windows open

When you plan to move back home, keep the doors and windows open so that any snakes or wild animals leave the house.

Use a stick for navigating

Make a noise by hitting on things, using a stick while entering the house, for safe passage.

Use Sodium Polyacrylate to absorb water

Sodium Polyacrylate is known to absorb water, after which it turns into a solid lump and can be easily disposed. This is also used in sanitary napkins and diapers as it absorb liquid more than 200-300 times its weight. Working with the compound is not harmful, but people have expressed their concerns as it is not biodegrable or eco-friendly.

Use disinfectants

Spray the floor with a repellent made by mixing 90 per cent water and 10 per cent kerosene. This could be used to clean the floor. Pour kerosene repellent near the entrance, kitchen sink, washbasins and pipes in washrooms.

It can also be used to disinfect wells. After making a paste of water and bleaching powder (five grams per 1,000 litres of water) and dissolving it in a bucket filled with three-fourth parts water, the solution should be left undisturbed for about 10 minutes. It can then be immersed into the well and mixed properly with the water there. The water may be used after an hour.

What to do to keep away from diseases