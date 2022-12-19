‘City of Joy’ comes together for a march of ‘Pride’; see pictures

Better late than never – that is what the organisers of Pride march in Kolkata seem to believe. The City of Joy celebrated the annual event yesterday, six months after the rest of the world. Thousands of participants from across the country and also from Bangladesh poured in on a Sunday afternoon as they raised their voices in unison, demanding elimination of gender discrimination.

The walk, which was open to all, started from the Park Circus area and ended at Mayo Road, in the course of which it passed through Park Street. After a gap of two years owing to the pandemic, the city saw a huge response from not just members of the LGBTQIA+ community but also from allies.

The untimely celebration in Kolkata is a reminder that the need to speak up for equality and every person’s right to love is not confined to the specific month of June but is pertinent round the year.

The city’s transgender community headed the march, carrying flags and dressed in vibrant-coloured clothing. They were followed by two trucks on which people performed poetry and were seen dancing to music played by a DJ. A band of ‘dhakis’ concluded the procession, as a mark of the confluence of cultures and identities.

“The entire march was organised brilliantly as the organisers left no stone unturned to ensure that everyone had a gala time,” said Deea Banerjee, a participant. She added that the city’s police forces ensured hassle-free crowd management and even arranged for mobile bio-washrooms, for the entire duration of the march.

