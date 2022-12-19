scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

‘City of Joy’ comes together for a march of ‘Pride’; see pictures

Thousands came together in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community to demand elimination of gender-based discrimination

Thousands of participants from across the country and Bangladesh poured in on a Sunday afternoon as they raised a voice in unison demanding elimination of gender discrimination. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Better late than never – that is what the organisers of Pride march in Kolkata seem to believe. The City of Joy celebrated the annual event yesterday, six months after the rest of the world. Thousands of participants from across the country and also from Bangladesh poured in on a Sunday afternoon as they raised their voices in unison, demanding elimination of gender discrimination. 

After two years of gap, Kolkata saw a huge response from not just members of the LGBTQIA+ community but also from its allies (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The walk, which was open to all, started from the Park Circus area and ended at Mayo Road, in the course of which it passed through Park Street. After a gap of two years owing to the pandemic, the city saw a huge response from not just members of the LGBTQIA+ community but also from allies. 

Also Read |Biden called gay marriage ‘inevitable’ and soon it’ll be law

The untimely celebration in Kolkata is a reminder that the need to speak up for equality and every person’s right to love is not confined to the specific month of June but is pertinent round the year. 

The untimely celebration in Kolkata is a reminder that the need to speak up for every person’s right to love is not confined to any specific month. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The city’s transgender community headed the march, carrying flags and dressed in vibrant-coloured clothing. They were followed by two trucks on which people performed poetry and were seen dancing to music played by a DJ. A band of ‘dhakis’ concluded the procession, as a mark of the confluence of cultures and identities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...
Also Read |What tourists need to know about new sex laws in Indonesia

“The entire march was organised brilliantly as the organisers left no stone unturned to ensure that everyone had a gala time,” said Deea Banerjee, a participant. She added that the city’s police forces ensured hassle-free crowd management and even arranged for mobile bio-washrooms, for the entire duration of the march.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:25:46 pm
Next Story

MP govt to bear college fees of engineering, medical students scoring more than 75% Class 12th standards: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion alert: Take cues from Alaya F’s dreamy and chic wardrobe
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close