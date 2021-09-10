Cindy Crawford recreates iconic 1992 ad for charity; see pic

American supermodel Cindy Crawford recently recreated one of her 1992 advertisements to raise money for a children’s hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

The 55-year-old model returned to the location where the iconic Pepsi advert was shot, and posed in the same outfit — a white tank top, denim cut-off shorts and red stilettos.

Moreover, her hair was also styled by Peter Savic, the hairstylist who was part of the original advert. Crawford was seen sporting the same type of curls as in the 29-year-old advert.

Crawford did the shoot with photographer David Yarrow at the Halfway House diner in Santa Clarita, California. The model shared the photograph on Instagram.

Crawford’s brother was also treated for leukemia at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, she shared in a long note. “So far, with the help of David’s gallery network across the globe supporting the art and its sales — we’ve already raised 1 million dollars for the cause,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

“I think we nailed it! Such a fun day–I can’t wait to show you more,” Crawford added.

Sharing the same picture, Yarrow added, “It is always a treat to work with the best and Cindy is the best of the best. It was all rather surreal being at that location made famous by her and I am proud of what we achieved. It was a team effort and we both have excellent teams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Yarrow Photography© (@davidyarrow)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!