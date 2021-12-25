Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas: The 101 on how to get the most unique Christmas tree

Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas 2021: One of the warmest Christmas memories one can have is of waking up a few days before Christmas to find your father struggling to disentangle the Christmas lights. The whole family would pitch in to unravel the wires and clean the Christmas tree ornaments most of which were handmade with cardboard, glitter paper, sparkles and glue. Now, of course, you can easily get store-bought ornaments though they don’t rival the fun of making your own handmade ones on a winter afternoon with your family.

So, to create your own memories, here are a few Christmas tree ideas which you could try out this Christmas. Not only will it be a fun family pastime but will also ensure that yours will be the best-decorated tree around.

Treats

A fun and interesting way to spice up your traditional Christmas is to hide little wrapped up candies and treats on the branches for the little ones to find. It’s not only an easy fix for decorations but also keeps the kids busy.

White

If you want to stray away from the usual green tree that everyone opts for, you could try going all white. It’s a neutral option for any living room and you can make it even more extravagant by adding simple gold ornaments.

Sustainable

It’s undoubtedly the best idea to have as sustainable a Christmas as you can. Reusing your old tree is really not that boring if you add in your own handmade ornaments. Not only does this personalise the tree but also makes a fun activity for the family to do together.

Ethnic

Another twist to your Christmas tree can be to add more Indian-ethnic ornaments like pretty Rajasthani trinkets that could add a lovely pop of colour and also make your tree stand out.

Memories

To add a personal touch to your tree, you can hang old family photographs, baby photos, etc, to it. Another fun tradition could be taking a photo with the tree every Christmas and adding it to the tree. After all, Christmas is all about making happy memories with your loved ones.

Traditional

You can never go wrong by sticking to the classics. A green tree with colourful round ornaments, lights and a bright gold star on top is always a reliable option to fall back on.

So get cracking and start decorating! Christmas is almost here and there is no time to spare.

