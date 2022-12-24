Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas 2022: Tips to help you usher in the festivities

Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas 2022: Ring in the most delightful time of the year and fill your home with holiday cheer. Renew your abode into a winter wonderland with elegant Christmas décor ideas. Christmas day, that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, has over the years turned into one of the biggest festivals, where people, irrespective of their religion partake in the celebrations. In the run up to the festivities, people deck up a Christmas tree, put on lights, write letters to Santa, and decorate their homes with handmade ornaments.

This year, here we have some ideas that can help you decorate your homes and usher in the Christmas cheer.

Home decor

Your decor shouldn’t miss out on the coziness. Whether you prefer to opt for a usual red-and-green colour palette or want a more intriguing look, go for choicest home décor including cushions, rugs and poufs, said Raghav Gupta, director of E-commerce, The Rug Republic.

“A nice rug doesn’t only add to the decor but also brings warmth into your home. Especially, light-coloured wool or viscose rug stays in vogue every season, and when it gets juxtaposed with the beautifully-decorated Christmas tree and multi-coloured baubles, it transforms into something magnificent,” he told indianexpress.com.

Christmas 2022: Your decor shouldn’t miss out on the coziness (Courtesy: The Rug Republic) Christmas 2022: Your decor shouldn’t miss out on the coziness (Courtesy: The Rug Republic)

Go eco-friendly

Make the Christmas tree eco-friendly by using handmade decorations made out of waste paper. Reuse your old tree. This also helps you bring the family together and set up a beautiful Christmas tree.

Go for a classic look

You cannot go wrong with the white Christmassy look using a primer spray. The tree then can be decorated with small gifts, and metallic accents to keep the look cohesive.

Use ribbons

Use coloured ribbons to decorate the tree and the house to brighten up the festivities. This not only adds a colourful look but also helps keep the use of artificial party decor to a minimum.

From your archives

Decorate your christmas tree with small family photographs that can add a personal touch to your festivities. Decorate it with personal messages from the family members, or even cards from little children which can make it even more memorable!

