Christmas 2020: Best nail art ideas to try this festive season

Christmas is finally here and we cannot keep calm! So we thought of making the celebrations even more special for you by sharing some festive nail art ideas. From gingerbread man and snowflakes to checks — pack a fashionable punch with these chic designs.

Ready? Then go right ahead and take a look below.

Golden flakes for the win

Classic ox-blood nails never go out of style. In fact, they are the safest bet. But we suggest you experiment a bit this year and go fancy with your style. Add a hint of golden flakes or even iridescent ones — the shinier the better!

Hello animal prints

You might love animal print outfits, but what truly steals the show are python print nails. It is perfect for those who like to keep it rugged yet chic.

Checkmate!

Little check prints are a great way to add some drama to your look. In fact, you can recreate this nail art at home too. All you need to do is dip a toothpick into your nail paint and carefully draw out the boxes for a sleek look!

Keep it cute

This is our favourite nail art idea. It is cute, colourful and everything festive. Don’t you agree?

