scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Christmas gifts come by boat to isolated Romanian Danube Delta villages

A UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Europe's most biodiverse regions, it is also home to impoverished villages where the aging population living off fishing and subsistence farming lacks indoor plumbing and access to healthcare.

danube, christmas, danube christmasRomanian coast guard deliver Christmas presents to villagers at an unspecified location, along the Danube delta, Romania. (REUTERS/Anca Cernat)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

For the elderly living in remote villages in the Danube Delta, one of the world’s largest wetlands, winter is a time of isolation. This year, they are also struggling to cope with a shortage of firewood and rising food prices.

So, days before Christmas, Romanian coast guard officers braced against icy winds to deliver care packages of food and cleaning staples as well as fruits and sweets to some of the most vulnerable villagers.

ALSO READ |In pictures: Santa Claus’ travelogue around the globe

The Danube Delta, sprung where the river meets the Black Sea, straddles the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

A UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Europe’s most biodiverse regions, it is also home to impoverished villages where the aging population living off fishing and subsistence farming lacks indoor plumbing and access to healthcare.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
danube, christmas, danube christmas Romanian coast guard deliver Christmas presents to villagers at an unspecified location, along the Danube delta, Romania. (REUTERS/Anca Cernat)

The village of C.A. Rosetti, connected to the world by narrow Danube canals and a thin dirt road, has about 150 people left.

“Everybody is waiting for Christmas joyfully, but everything has gotten expensive, pensions are small, it is difficult with heating,” said 76-year-old Maria Parmac, a teacher for over four decades.

“There are very few children singing carols, the village has aged.”

Advertisement

In the nearby village of Sistofca, 72-year-old Marfa Halkin, one of 23 people remaining, said even priests have stopped visiting the local church.

So the arrival of the coast guard bearing gifts will be warmly welcomed.

“The Sulina coast guard want to bring a little joy in people’s homes for the holidays in the isolated villages of the Danube Delta,” said Chief Inspector Razvan Duta.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 07:30:13 pm
Next Story

Unprecedented ‘bomb cyclone’ in US, Canada: What is happening, and why

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma
Couple goals: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s most adorable clicks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close